The Best Spring Break Travel Luggage: Carry-Ons, Dopp Kits and More

While spring isn’t here just yet, longer days and warmer weather are probably starting to cross your mind. If the urge to travel is slowly but surely defrosting as winter comes to a close, you might want to start planning that ultimate spring break vacation.

No matter where your dream destination is, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. ET has a list of the best luggage to shop this spring, from protective laptop cases and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons. Need a new bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway? The Beis Travel Tote will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away Travel’s standard carry-on bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead compartment.

And if you're a chronic overpacker, check out this TikTok travel hack. These compression clothing bags are frequently found in travel influencers’ videos.

With everything going on in the hectic world of travel right now, harsh weather conditions, an ongoing pandemic and mass staffing shortages, having your luggage situation totally handled is a great way to help your travel process go that much smoother. Keep reading to check out the best luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more to shop this spring.

Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Away Travel Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away Travel launched in 2015, offering sleek and sophisticated luggage for the millennial traveler. Thanks to savvy social media and cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the polycarbonate bags with spinner wheels amassed a fast following. The Bigger Carry-On from the aluminum collection, available in rose gold, gold, silver and black, is definitely a luxury piece from the line. $565 Buy Now

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On If you're looking for the luxury of an Away Travel carry-on bag in a slightly more compact dose, the standard size of the Carry-On is the way to go. This bag boasts all the same flashy features as the Bigger Carry-On, including a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The Carry-On is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $225 AND UP Buy Now

Beis Travel Tote Nordstrom Beis Travel Tote The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's luggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. $98 Buy Now

Hibag Clothing Compression Bags Hibag via Amazon Hibag Clothing Compression Bags This pack of travel bags includes six medium and six large compression bags to help save up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill the bag with the clothes you wish to pack, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes. $30 $20 Buy Now

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack Backcountry Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack The ultra-light backpack from Patagonia can be carried two ways: tote-style, or by wearing the breathable straps over both shoulders for hands-free travel. The fabric is water-resistant and durable, with an inner zippered compartment that's ready to hold anything from tech accessories to a spare set of clothes. The pockets on either side can stretch to fit a large water bottle. It rolls up inside its own included carrying bag, making it convenient bag for travel. $89 Buy Now

Brics by Ulisse 28-Inch Expandable Spinner Nordstrom Rack Brics by Ulisse 28-Inch Expandable Spinner Brics by Ulisse expandable spinners not only look great coming down the baggage carousel, but also weigh a reasonable 8-ish pounds. They effortlessly roll in any direction. Each suitcase has a TSA-approved lock to keep belongings safe. The hardshell style holds up well with travel, and there's a hidden name tag up top so your suitcase can always be identified. Grab a Brics by Ulisse expandable spinner at Nordstrom Rack for more than 50% off right now. $358 $170 Buy Now

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment. $100 Buy Now

Dare to Roam Sidekick Laptop Case Dare To Roam Dare to Roam Sidekick Laptop Case This laptop case from Dare to Roam is antimicrobial and water-resistant. It features padded lining to protect your tech. The case can fit up to a 15-inch laptop in the main compartment and has a front pocket for a portable keyboard, mouse or other small tech accessories that can be secured with a magnetic snap. $60 Buy Now

Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit Dare to Roam Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room. $48 Buy Now

Amazon Basics Underseat Carry-On Rolling Travel Luggage Bag Amazon Amazon Basics Underseat Carry-On Rolling Travel Luggage Bag Compact and convenient, this space-saving rolling bag can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in the overhead compartment. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $68 Buy Now

