The Best Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $25
With warmer temperatures on their way, it can only mean one thing: dress season is upon us (spring weddings here we come!). After months of hiding inside and bundling up in sweaters and coats, we're ready to don a cute spring dress, our favorite one-and-done style.
This spring and summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best spring dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright colors and patterns of dresses for the spring 2022 season should make you smile.
If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a spring wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the newest midi dress trend, this collection of spring fashion has it all. So whether you prefer a sheath dress, wrap dress, mini dress, shirt dress or just something to pair with your favorite strappy sandal, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for spring, summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers like Free People, Revolve and ASOS at all different price points.
Below, get ready for sunnier days and shop the best spring dresses.
This Abercrombie & Fitch O-Ring shirt dress is understatedly sexy.
Not quite a bodycon dress, this strapless number is just about the perfect summer dress. Wear it with a jean jacket on a spring day if you can't wait that long to try it out.
This figure-flattering smocked frock is one of the cute spring dresses we can't wait to lounge in.
This dotted tunic dress is the perfect grab-and-go look for spring. And if yellow isn't your hue, don't worry — the dress is available in forty brilliant colors.
Dressed up or dressed down, this lightweight sundress has a relaxed silhouette, which means it pairs well with sneakers.
Get effortless style with this midi-length dress from Reformation. The relaxed fit is cinched at the waist with an adjustable tie, so you can enhance your shape without compromising your comfort.
A shift dress perfect for any occasion for the spring and summer months ahead. You can style this mini dress with heels for a night out or with sneakers for a comfortable and casual look.
Spring and season 2 of Bridgerton hit just in time to remind us the nap dress made famous by our favorite Regency drama.
Enhance your curves this spring in this floral print vine dress. Its hallow v-neckline trimmed with frills will having you feeling flirty and playful.
The sweet eyelets and ruffle sleeves make this the perfect dress for a spring day.
You won't sacrifice comfort for style in this smocked midi-dress from Everlane. The rushed bodice fits your form while still being breathable, plus, it has bra-friendly straps and side pockets.
Nothing says warm weather is here quite like a white mini. We love this one from Revolve, which also comes in a fresh grassy green.
Spring isn't officially here until you've purchased your go-to romper, and we're in love with this relaxed fit style from lululemon -- it even has pockets!
Don't shy away from color this spring. Show your most colorful self with this slim fit slip dress in peony pink.
Put some spring in your step with this fabulous floral print tiered dress with plunging neckline and side cutouts.
Bring vacation to you in this palm leaf printed mini. The plunge neckline silhouette is adjustable with tie waist, giving you your best silhouette with ease.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this classic fit-and-flare dress in pink poplin.
Add a taste of spring to your wardrobe with this leafy green turtleneck dress from Eloquii. The thick material keeps you warm in all the right places, while the cut out and sleeveless cut make it light enough for a cool spring evening.
Take a trip to the seaside in this flowing dress with side cut outs. Available in four different colors, this midi length dress is perfect for for your spring break trip to the beach and beyond.
With dramatic balloon sleeves, a keyhole back, throw this dress on with your favorite boots or sneakers for a look that’s both pretty and comfy.
You'll look and feel as fresh as a spring daisy in this mustard wrap dress, also available in leafy green and bright white.
This spring is all about bright colors in comfortable silhouettes, and this slouchy t-shirt dress from Free People encapsulates the vibe with it's soft knit, midi-length and pockets.
Channel your inner Kardashian with this ultra soft form-fitting lounge dress from Skims. Toss on a jean jacket for a colder day and run your errands in style.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide for Mother's Day
The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags and More
All Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022
The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors
The 22 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022
The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 7 Stylish Trends