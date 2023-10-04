From fanny packs to trendy shoulder bags, shop our favorite clear handbags from lululemon, Tory Burch, Amazon and more.
With the start of football season and so many more stadium events on the horizon, you'll need the right size handbag to carry all of your essentials. Aside from sensible shoes, a cute outfit and, of course, tickets, a clear bag is a must-have for any upcoming large events on your calendar.
Most stadiums enforce a clear bag policy, only permitting transparent bags that measure 12"x6"x12" or less into their venue. For more specific regulations, be sure to check your stadium's website.
While gallon Ziploc bags are always an option, you might want to invest in something a little more convenient for your upcoming concerts and NFL games — especially if you plan on attending a lot of stadium events in the future. To help you out, we've rounded up the best stadium-approved clear bags of 2023.
So many of our favorite brands have gotten the clear bag memo: lululemon just launched clear versions of its viral belt bag and backpack, Tory Burch carries its beloved Miller bag in a clear colorway and Lilly Pulitzer has an elevated take on the style with gold accents. For more affordable options, we've also scoured Amazon for clear bag styles that meet every budget and function need.
Below, check out the best clear bags for all your upcoming events this season.
lululemon Clear Backpack Mini 10L
lululemon just released a clear backpack ideal for concerts, games and more.
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch
For any summer concerts on your horizon, clear bags are required at most venues — so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
LOXOMU Clear Purse Stadium Approved Shoulder Bag
A trendy shoulder bag silhouette makes this clear purse a chic accent to any outfit.
USPECLARE Clear Backpack Stadium Approved 12×6×12
Available in eight fun and neutral colors, this clear backpack meets stadium size regulations while being roomy enough for all of your essentials.
Mark and Graham Build Your Clear Crossbody Bag
This leather-trimmed clear bag is totally customizable, letting you choose between three trim colors and several strap styles and colors. You can even add a monogram for extra personalization.
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack
For any upcoming concerts or stadium events, this clear belt bag will keep your essentials on hand.
Handy Laundry Store Clear Tote Bag
Handy Laundry's stadium-approved bag comes in pink, red, navy or black to match your outfit.
Lilly Pulitzer Clear Crossbody Bag
Gold accents give this clear Lilly Pulitzer crossbody a luxe touch.
Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case
While it's technically a cosmetics case, Calpak's sturdy construction makes this bag a great choice for concerts and more.
