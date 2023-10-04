With the start of football season and so many more stadium events on the horizon, you'll need the right size handbag to carry all of your essentials. Aside from sensible shoes, a cute outfit and, of course, tickets, a clear bag is a must-have for any upcoming large events on your calendar.

Most stadiums enforce a clear bag policy, only permitting transparent bags that measure 12"x6"x12" or less into their venue. For more specific regulations, be sure to check your stadium's website.

While gallon Ziploc bags are always an option, you might want to invest in something a little more convenient for your upcoming concerts and NFL games — especially if you plan on attending a lot of stadium events in the future. To help you out, we've rounded up the best stadium-approved clear bags of 2023.

So many of our favorite brands have gotten the clear bag memo: lululemon just launched clear versions of its viral belt bag and backpack, Tory Burch carries its beloved Miller bag in a clear colorway and Lilly Pulitzer has an elevated take on the style with gold accents. For more affordable options, we've also scoured Amazon for clear bag styles that meet every budget and function need.

Below, check out the best clear bags for all your upcoming events this season.

WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Amazon WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch For any summer concerts on your horizon, clear bags are required at most venues — so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse. $20 $18 Shop Now

