Getting dressed every day is difficult enough as it is, but it only gets worse during these hot summer days. And as much as we love our go-to jeans and t-shirt, sometimes you want to wear something a little more put-together despite the summer heat.

Enter the jumpsuit: a do-it-all one piece that makes getting ready a cinch. Whether you prefer the kind with pants (jumpsuit) or shorts (romper), there are so many styles to choose from this summer at every price point.

If you're looking for something that can go from the office to after-work happy hours, Amazon's wrap option is just dressy enough. For a flirter look, we love this colorful babydoll style from Urban Outfitters. And if you're on the hunt for a more elevated style to wear to special events, Abercrombie's crepe jumpsuit is a classy alternative to your go-to dress.

No matter if you're looking for linen or cotton, a beach cover-up or a wedding guest outfit, we've found the best rompers and jumpsuits to shop at every size, silhouette and price. Below, shop our favorite styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People and more.

OQQ Yoga Romper Amazon OQQ Yoga Romper Shoppers can browse over 10 different colors in this sleek, bodysuit style. Step up your workout game with this flattering one piece. $49 $10 Shop Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress available in multiple colors also has pockets. $100 $69 Shop Now

The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit "I had high hopes for this jumpsuit and it did not disappoint!" praised one happy reviewer. "The material is thick and quality and the cut is super flattering. It is nice enough to wear to work yet cute enough to wear out!" $60 $44 Shop Now

