The Best Summer Jumpsuits and Rompers to Make Getting Dressed a Breeze: Shop Amazon, Abercrombie and More
Getting dressed every day is difficult enough as it is, but it only gets worse during these hot summer days. And as much as we love our go-to jeans and t-shirt, sometimes you want to wear something a little more put-together despite the summer heat.
Enter the jumpsuit: a do-it-all one piece that makes getting ready a cinch. Whether you prefer the kind with pants (jumpsuit) or shorts (romper), there are so many styles to choose from this summer at every price point.
If you're looking for something that can go from the office to after-work happy hours, Amazon's wrap option is just dressy enough. For a flirter look, we love this colorful babydoll style from Urban Outfitters. And if you're on the hunt for a more elevated style to wear to special events, Abercrombie's crepe jumpsuit is a classy alternative to your go-to dress.
No matter if you're looking for linen or cotton, a beach cover-up or a wedding guest outfit, we've found the best rompers and jumpsuits to shop at every size, silhouette and price. Below, shop our favorite styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People and more.
Shoppers can browse over 10 different colors in this sleek, bodysuit style. Step up your workout game with this flattering one piece.
Short jumpsuits are the perfect summer look, so we're glad this breathable, sleeveless jumpsuit is on sale at Amazon and it's a bestseller!
You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress available in multiple colors also has pockets.
Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted one-shoulder top and roomy culotte legs.
This summer-ready romper is made from lightweight viscose and cotton, and features handy side pockets.
A low-cut back, adjustable tie waist and elegant wide leg takes this linen-blend jumpsuit to the next level.
Feel red-hot in this confident backless romper from Lulus.
Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.
Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.
This sweet and flirty babydoll-style romper is adorable over a swimsuit or dressed up with heels.
This strapless jumpsuit is as stylish as it is comfortable.
Wear your favorite tee or tank with this oversized overall jumpsuit from SHEIN. It's perfect to wear to the beach over your swimsuit too.
Throw on this retro coverall for a ridiculously easy outfit you can dress up or down.
Made of 100% cotton, this breezy cotton romper was made for hot summer nights.
"I had high hopes for this jumpsuit and it did not disappoint!" praised one happy reviewer. "The material is thick and quality and the cut is super flattering. It is nice enough to wear to work yet cute enough to wear out!"
Ultra-billowy harem pants and a fitted bodice with strategic lace panels allow this jumpsuit to create and accentuate curves in a subtle way.
Feminine ruffles and a stretchy smocked bodice make this romper extra flattering.
