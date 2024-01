The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is on, meaning now's the time to save on a brand new TV to watch the big game on Sunday, February 11. If you're looking to upgrade to 4K resolution or a massive screen, then Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals have you covered.

Best Buy is offering up to $2,000 off 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs to catch all the NFL action. Sleek screens from LG, Samsung, TCL and Sony are deeply discounted in all sizes for as low as $280 right now.

Shop Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

Outside of Black Friday, two of the other best times best times to buy a TV are Super Bowl season and when new models are released. With many TV brands unveiling their latest models at CES 2024, prices on last year's older-but-still-beautiful sets start to drop. Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TV, or want one of the best TVs for sports fans with low latency and high refresh rates, the Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy will have you well-equipped for game day.

Ahead, beat the clock and score the best Super Bowl TV deals available at Best Buy today.

Best LG TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Samsung TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

Best Sony TV Deals for Super Bowl LVIII

For even more Super Bowl TV deals, check out our guides to the best deals at Samsung and Amazon available now.

