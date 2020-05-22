Shopping

The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Memorial Day Weekend

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Billabong Under Palms Bikini
Billabong

Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is around the corner and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on bathing suits from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your collection. With all of these options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe. 

And with Memorial Day sales coming up, you can expect even bigger discounts on swimwear and more.  

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Veronica Beard

Find a great deal on new swim for summer from Nordstrom's clearance sale, offering up to 60% off. This set, a bright red printed bandeau bikini top and matching mid-rise bottoms with tie, is a gorgeous modern take on a retro style.

REGULARLY $148
REGULARLY $148

Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom
Billabong
Billabong Under Palms Bikini
Billabong
Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom
Billabong

We love the tropical vibes of this palm print Billabong bikini. We love it even more now that it's an extra 25% off an already discounted price. (Discount is automatically applied at checkout.)

REGULARLY $55.95 (TOP)
REGULARLY $55.95 (BOTTOM)

The Nina Belt Navy
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped Nina Belt Navy.jpg
Solid & Striped
The Nina Belt Navy
Solid & Striped

Score the popular Nina Belt one-piece swimsuit from Solid & Striped. Get 25% off with the code MDW25 during the swimwear brand's Memorial Day weekend sale.

REGULARLY $158

Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom
Eloquii
Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom
Eloquii
Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom
Eloquii

Eloquii is having a swimwear sale -- select styles are $29 with the code SUMMERTIME. We've been eyeing this zebra print bikini set for a while.

REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP)
REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM)

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Kendall & Kylie
Kendall & Kylie Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
PacSun
Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Kendall & Kylie

PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Buy one piece and get the second one for free sitewide during the BOGO sale.

TOP
BOTTOM

Curve Wrap Tie Front Swimsuit in Khaki
New Look
New Look Curve Wrap Tie Front Swimsuit in Khaki
ASOS
Curve Wrap Tie Front Swimsuit in Khaki
New Look

This chic swimsuit with plunge neckline and wrap detail for the perfect fit is currently 30% off on ASOS. 

REGULARLY $39

Mia V-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top and Honey High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Out From Under
Out From Under Mia V-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top and Honey High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Urban Outfitters
Mia V-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top and Honey High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Out From Under

Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options like this high-waist gingham suit. This set is currently 30% off. 

REGULARLY $45 (TOP)
REGULARLY $42 (BOTTOM)

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Birdsong
Birdsong Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top
Bare Necessities
Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Birdsong

Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with up to 50% off bathing suit styles for their pre-Memorial Day sale, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.

REGULARLY $82 (TOP)
REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM)

Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon
Madewell
Madewell Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard in Golden Afternoon
Madewell
Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon
Madewell

Have you ever seen a more fashionable rash guard? This swim top from Madewell features an adorable floral print, zipper and short sleeves. It's made from recycled material and and provides UPF 50 protection. Wear it with coordinating swimsuit bottoms. Take 30% off with the code HAPPYTOGETHER.

REGULARLY $59.50 (RASH GUARD)
REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM)

Printed Smocked One Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Printed Smocked One Piece Swimsuit
Bloomingdale's
Printed Smocked One Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch

Bloomingdale's Memorial Day sale offers up to 50% off on regular-priced items, including designer women's swimwear. We are obsessed with this flirty and feminine Tory Burch smocked one-piece.

REGULARLY $258

