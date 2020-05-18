The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer

Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is around the corner and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on bathing suits from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your collection. With all of these options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.

And with Memorial Day sales coming up, you can expect even bigger discounts on swimwear and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

Easy Retro Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini Bottoms Chelsea28 Nordstrom Easy Retro Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini Bottoms Chelsea28 Find a great deal on new swim for summer from Nordstrom's clearance sale, offering up to 60% off. This set, a bright red scoop-neck bikini top with shoulder ties and matching high-waist bottoms, is a gorgeous modern take on a retro style. REGULARLY $49 (TOP) $29.40 at Nordstrom REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM) $27 at Nordstrom

Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom Billabong Billabong Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom Billabong We love the tropical vibes of this palm print Billabong bikini. We love it even more now that it's an extra 25% off an already discounted price. (Discount is automatically applied at checkout.) REGULARLY $55.95 (TOP) $21.47 at Billabong REGULARLY $55.95 (BOTTOM) $31.47 at Billabong

The Nina Belt Navy Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Nina Belt Navy Solid & Striped Score the popular Nina Belt one-piece swimsuit from Solid & Striped. Get 25% off with the code MDW25 during the swimwear brand's Memorial Day weekend sale. REGULARLY $158 $118.50 at Solid & Striped

Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom Eloquii Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom Eloquii Eloquii is having a swimwear sale -- 50% off when you enter the code YESPLEASE at checkout. We've been eyeing this zebra print bikini set for a while. REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP) $44.97 at Eloquii REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM) $34.97 at Eloquii

Tie-Dyed Castaway Balconette Bikini Top and Side Tie Bikini Bottom L.A. Hearts PacSun Tie-Dyed Castaway Balconette Bikini Top and Side Tie Bikini Bottom L.A. Hearts PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Buy one piece and get the second one for free sitewide during the BOGO sale. TOP $26.95 at PacSun BOTTOM $26.95 at PacSun

Curve Wrap Tie Front Swimsuit in Khaki New Look ASOS Curve Wrap Tie Front Swimsuit in Khaki New Look Take 25% off everything on ASOS with the code MEMORIAL2020, including this chic swimsuit with plunge neckline and wrap detail for the perfect fit. REGULARLY $39 $29.25 at ASOS

Mia V-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top and Honey High-Waisted Bikini Bottom Out From Under Urban Outfitters Mia V-Wire Bandeau Bikini Top and Honey High-Waisted Bikini Bottom Out From Under Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options like this high-waist gingham suit. Take 40% off with the code WARMUP. REGULARLY $45 (TOP) $27 at Urban Outfitters REGULARLY $42 (BOTTOM) $25.20 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with up to 50% off bathing suit styles for their pre-Memorial Day sale, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less. REGULARLY $82 (TOP) $57.40 at Bare Necessities REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM) $39.20 at Bare Necessities

Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon Madewell Madewell Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon Madewell Have you ever seen a more fashionable rash guard? This swim top from Madewell features an adorable floral print, zipper and short sleeves. It's made from recycled material and and provides UPF 50 protection. Wear it with coordinating swimsuit bottoms. Take 30% off with the code HOWFUN. REGULARLY $59.50 (RASH GUARD) $41.65 at Madewell REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM) $31.50 at Madewell

Printed Smocked One Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Bloomingdale's Printed Smocked One Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Bloomingdale's Memorial Day sale offers up to 50% off on regular-priced items, including designer women's swimwear. We are obsessed with this flirty and feminine Tory Burch smocked one-piece. REGULARLY $258 $154.80 at Bloomingdale's

