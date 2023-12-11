Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals to Shop at Amazon Now: Save Up to 35% on Smart Wet-Dry Vacuums

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Tineco
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:33 AM PST, December 11, 2023

The best Amazon vacuum deals include discounts from Tineco. Save up to 35% on powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums.

Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. With the holiday season upon us, it's the perfect time to not only elevate your cleaning routine but also gift your loved ones an upgrade that ensures ease and efficiency.

Amazon's Tineco deals include standouts such as the Tineco Floor One S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $170 off. This wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.

$500 $330

Shop Now

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's Holiday Sale. Whether you’re in search of a thoughtful gift for a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum for your own needs, shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below. 

Best Tineco Deals to Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco vacuum comes with helpful cleaning attachments, like a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, that help you clean hard-to-reach spots. It also has LED headlights so you can easily spot missed areas on your floor.

$400 $279

Shop Now

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum

The S3 Breeze leaves your floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes with a water recovery rate of over 90%. Dual-tank design ensures you always clean with fresh water.

$370 $240

Shop Now

Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Amazon

Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners

A lightweight and ultra quiet wet vacuum that converts to a hands-free self-cleaning vacuum.

$450 $370

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tineco Pure One S11

Tineco Pure One S11
Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11

This cordless vacuum features an ultra-quiet digital motor that provides a powerful 130W suction, allowing you to clean without causing any disturbance.

$300 $240

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.

$370 $270

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum

You'll be ready to tackle any mess with the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze, which comes with an accessory pack featuring two roller brushes and two bottles of Tineco Deodorizing and Cleaning Solution.

$280 $210

With Coupon

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Sheets, Towels and More

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Sheets, Towels and More

60 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Right Now for Everyone

Sales & Deals

60 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Right Now for Everyone

Save Up to 47% on Brita Water Pitchers, Filters and Bottles

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 47% on Brita Water Pitchers, Filters and Bottles

The Best Dyson Airwrap Deals: Save $100 Before It Sells Out

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Airwrap Deals: Save $100 Before It Sells Out

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 50% Off

Home

The Best Keurig Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 50% Off

The Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals You Can Shop Now

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from 'Selena + Chef' Are on Sale Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from 'Selena + Chef' Are on Sale Now

Solo Stove Launches Its First-Ever Indoor Firepit — Shop the Cinder

Home

Solo Stove Launches Its First-Ever Indoor Firepit — Shop the Cinder

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale at Walmart and Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale at Walmart and Amazon

Tags: