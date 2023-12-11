Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.

Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. With the holiday season upon us, it's the perfect time to not only elevate your cleaning routine but also gift your loved ones an upgrade that ensures ease and efficiency.

Amazon's Tineco deals include standouts such as the Tineco Floor One S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $170 off. This wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.

With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.

From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's Holiday Sale. Whether you’re in search of a thoughtful gift for a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum for your own needs, shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below.

