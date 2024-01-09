The Best Tuft & Needle Mattress Deals to Shop Through the Long Weekend

Monday, Jan. 16 marks the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and several retailers are holding sales to celebrate. If you want to improve your sleep in 2024, one of the hot ticket items that you can find a deal on during MLK Day is mattresses.

Award-winning mattress brand Tuft & Needle just kicked off its holiday weekend sale. Now through Thursday, January 18, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 20% off its best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save up to 50% on sheets, pillows, weighted blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Tuft & Needle's MLK Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $415 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

A good night's sleep is especially important during the winter months. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's MLK Day Sale. For even more sleep savings, check out all the mattress sales happening right now.

T&N Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Mattress The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover. $1,095 $876 Shop Now

T&N Quilt Tuft & Needle T&N Quilt Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season. $220 $110 Shop Now

