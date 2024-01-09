Sales & Deals

The Best Tuft & Needle Mattress Deals to Shop Through the Long Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tuft & Needle Mattress Deals
Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:08 PM PST, January 9, 2024

The Tuft & Needle MLK Day Sale is offering deep discounts on mattresses and bedding right now.

Monday, Jan. 16 marks the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and several retailers are holding sales to celebrate. If you want to improve your sleep in 2024, one of the hot ticket items that you can find a deal on during MLK Day is mattresses.

Award-winning mattress brand Tuft & Needle just kicked off its holiday weekend sale. Now through Thursday, January 18, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 20% off its best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save up to 50% on sheets, pillows, weighted blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Tuft & Needle's MLK Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $415 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $1,172

Shop Now

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

A good night's sleep is especially important during the winter months. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's MLK Day Sale. For even more sleep savings, check out all the mattress sales happening right now. 

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $596

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $876

Shop Now

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Organic Percale Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets are crisp, breathable, and made from organic cotton.

$160 $80

Shop Now

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $110

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon This January 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon This January 2024

Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth Are 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorites from Cozy Earth Are 35% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses at This Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Nectar Mattresses at This Winter Sale

Shop DreamCloud's Winter Sale and Get 40% Off Mattresses Today

Sales & Deals

Shop DreamCloud's Winter Sale and Get 40% Off Mattresses Today

The Best New Year Mattress Sales to Shop for Better Sleep in 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best New Year Mattress Sales to Shop for Better Sleep in 2024

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

Tags: