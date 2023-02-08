Shopping

The Best Women's Sneaker Deals at Amazon To Shop This Winter: Shop Adidas, Sorel, Superga and More

By Amy Sheridan
Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for winter. With savings rolled out daily, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon fashion deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable footwear can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of. 

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from favorite brands including Adidas, Skechers, New Balance, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's top picks on the best sneakers below to sport this winter.

adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75$53
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon neutral shoe.

$130$100
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

These Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last. Plus, these are Khloe Kardashian's favorite workout shoes.

$70$42
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$65$39
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.

$65$55
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Amazon
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes

If you love Sorel boots, you'll be impressed by the celeb-loved sneakers the brand has.

$115$52
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40$21
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker

This classic New Balance style will never go out of style. The lightweight sneaker comes in 36 different colors to choose from. 

$110$100
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for over 35% off. 

$65$41
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Amazon
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.

$65$41
Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe
Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe

The Under Armour Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe features compression molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. 

$70$53
PUMA Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Carina Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a winter wardrobe. 

$70$50
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100$73
Adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker

These Adidas Women's Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.

$65$56
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$50$40

