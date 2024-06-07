Shop
The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is an Amazon Bestseller and It's Over 20% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:12 AM PDT, June 7, 2024

Snag Bissell's popular Little Green Carpet Cleaner for as low as $89 at Amazon and Walmart.

If you've ever scrolled through #CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpets are always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine.

Right now, the beloved Bissell cleaning machine is on sale for $89 at Walmart. Normally $124, the classic green machine is $89 at Walmart.

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so this deal is the perfect sign to to hit 'add to cart'. To get your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of the best deals we've found on cordless vacuums, electric spin scrubbers and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

