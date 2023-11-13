Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpet is always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine. If you've ever scrolled through CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

After selling out during October Prime Day, the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner is back in stock and on sale now. With Walmart's Black Friday Deals event and Amazon's early Black Friday sale happening simultaneously this week, the portable cleaner is 28% off. Regularly retailing for $124, you can get the Bissell Little Green for $89 before the busy holiday season.

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so these Black Friday deals are the perfect sign to to hit 'add to cart'. To make your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of the best Black Friday deals on cordless vacuums and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

