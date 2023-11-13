Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale at Walmart and Amazon for Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner
Bissell
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:16 AM PST, November 13, 2023

Snag Bissell's popular Little Green Carpet Cleaner for just $89 with these Black Friday deals.

Whether your kids are prone to spills or you have a pet, messes are inevitable. Carpet is always hard to keep clean, but not every mess calls for a full-size cleaning machine. If you've ever scrolled through CleanTok, you're likely familiar with the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner. This compact carpet and upholstery cleaner is perfect for spraying, scrubbing and lifting away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

After selling out during October Prime Day, the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner is back in stock and on sale now. With Walmart's Black Friday Deals event and Amazon's early Black Friday sale happening simultaneously this week, the portable cleaner is 28% off. Regularly retailing for $124, you can get the Bissell Little Green for $89 before the busy holiday season.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. 

$124 $89 at Walmart

Shop Now

$124 $89 at Amazon

Shop Now

It's no wonder the carpet cleaner is almost always sold out — Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner is both powerful and adorable. It's also lightweight and portable, which is perfect for pet owners who need to remove tough spots, stains and pet dander from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Not every pet mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. The easy-to-use machine features a 48-ounce tank and powerful suction for a deep clean.

The Little Green machine rarely gets marked down due to its widespread popularity, so these Black Friday deals are the perfect sign to to hit 'add to cart'. To make your home even more squeaky clean, check out all of the best Black Friday deals on cordless vacuums and top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 25% on Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials

The Best Electric Bike Deals to Shop from Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Electric Bike Deals to Shop from Walmart's Black Friday Sale

The 35 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals: Tech, Home, Gifts and More

Sales & Deals

The 35 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals: Tech, Home, Gifts and More

These Will Be the Hottest Toys This Christmas, According to Walmart

Best Lists

These Will Be the Hottest Toys This Christmas, According to Walmart

17 Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals on Apple, Samsung, Xbox & More

Sales & Deals

17 Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals on Apple, Samsung, Xbox & More

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Both Xbox Consoles Up to $80 Off Now

Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Both Xbox Consoles Up to $80 Off Now

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off Right Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Up to $420 Off for Black Friday

Beauty & Wellness

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Up to $420 Off for Black Friday

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Holiday Gifts

Gifts

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Holiday Gifts

Tags: