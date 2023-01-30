We're headed back to Wakanda for the delightfully hilarious Black Panther: Wakanda Forever blooper reel! The brief reel -- debuting exclusively on ET -- gives fans a look at all the foul-mouthed flubs, forgotten lines and random dance parties that the cast broke out behind the scenes!

Fans have already seen behind-the-scenes clips of the required Navy SEAL-like training sessions the Wakanda Forever cast went through and learned about how the actors felt about the film's huge surprises. Now, watch as they forget their lines, fall victim to a wild case of the giggles, practice their impressions and break out into some very impressive dance moves on set.

Wakanda Forever includes more goodies, including deleted scenes and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw when it arrives on digital on Feb. 1, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 7, with a two-movie bundle available on all major digital platforms. The film will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Feb. 1. Watch the clip above.

Walt Disney Studios

Since the film was released in theaters, it has garnered critical acclaim and earned several nominations and wins this awards season. Angela Bassett made MCU history by becoming the first performer nominated for an acting Oscar for their role in a Marvel film.

In addition to the Oscar nomination, she's won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress, and has been nominated for a SAG and a BAFTA.

Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler also scored a nomination for Best Original Song for the film's soundtrack single, "Lift Me Up."

"It was an honor to work with these incredible musicians in crafting a song for our film and for our friend. It was meant to be a tribute to love and the specter of loss, and I couldn’t be happier that it is being recognized," Coogler said in a statement. "Immense congratulations to Angela and our creative teams on their nominations. The story of Wakanda is built in front of and behind the camera, and I couldn’t be more honored to work with these incredible artists. The Academy’s acknowledgement of their work is greatly deserved."

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still showing in some theaters.

