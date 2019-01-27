The cast of Crazy Rich Asians are bringing their fashion A game yet again.

The gorgeous ladies and gents, who are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, slayed the silver carpet in jaw-dropping designer duds and diamonds fit for the glamorous ensemble.

Constance Wu was glowing in a shimmery sequined strapless number from Oscar de la Renta, accented with a leaf brooch on the slit. We love the edgy pairing of metallic diamond-encrusted armbands by Harry Winston.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Henry Golding was literally golden in an iridescent gold tux jacket, white shirt and black trousers from Tom Ford.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan was pretty in pink via a one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown cinched with black ribbon and trailed by an intricate high-low pleated petal skirt. The British beauty finished the look with pointed-toe pumps and Harry Winston jewels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Michelle Yeoh was a dream in a gray embellished Elie Saab gown with dramatic feathered skirt, matching Roger Viver clutch and shapely statement earrings.

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Awkwafina dazzled in an orange gown by Mimi Plange with shoulder overlay and sleek, straight locks.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Fiona Xie, who hilariously played Kitty Pong in the film, looked like a princess in a bright multicolored Schiaparelli tulle strapless gown with floral-embellished bodice.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

