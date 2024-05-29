Cariuma, a celebrity-approved and sustainable shoe brand, has just dropped a new floral pattern in three colors that are perfect for summer.

Just in time for sunny summer days, the Cariuma OCA Low and Cariuma Slip-On got a seasonal lily flower print refresh. The OCA Low is a bestseller — racking up thousands-long waitlists for some previous releases — so you’ll want to pre-order your pair to add them to your summer sneaker lineup before they sell out.

Shop Cariuma's Giant Lillies Pattern

The perfect summertime palette for your feet, the versatile OCA Low — offered in both dusty pink and black canvas — feature giant blooming lilies and are available to pre-order now. These kicks are both breathable and lightweight, and the OCA Low has been seen on the feet of Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, and Pete Davidson. The lace-free Cariuma Slip-On sneakers are also getting a floral twist with white canvas speckled with giant lilies.

The colors might be fresh, but the design of the summer-inspired OCA sneaker is all the same. The sneakers' Mamona oil bio-based cork insert molds to the shape of your feet for an ultra-comfortable fit, even when you’re standing for long hours. Fans of Cariuma have dubbed the OCA Low the “most comfortable shoe” they have ever worn. The supportive, timeless low-top sneakers have a classic silhouette that can be worn with just about any outfit, from jean shorts to your favorite summer leisure wear.

One of the best parts of supporting Cariuma is that the retailer produces all of its shoes sustainably, with raw and natural materials, organic cotton, and recycled nylon and plastics. Cariuma has its own Reforestation Program, too. The brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers you purchase.

Along with pre-ordering the blooming new print, we suggest shopping Cariuma's entire lineup of comfortable, sustainable shoes to fill your closet with what we believe will become your new favorite footwear of the season.

Shop Cariuma Shoes

