The Best Entryway Shoe Storage Solutions to Shop Now: Shop Cabinets, Racks, Benches and More

The Best Entryway Shoe Storage Solutions
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 2:53 PM PDT, September 19, 2024

Skip the giant shoe pile and opt for these stylish organization solutions for your footwear instead.

You never really know what you're stepping into when walking around on public streets, so keeping your shoes by the entryway is a time-old tradition.

The habit of taking off your shoes when you enter the home keeps floors cleaner, but it does come with a dilemma: Where do you put your footwear afterward? Whether you are a stickler asking everyone to slip into slippers on their way inside or like having your sneakers ready to go by the door, there are shoe storage solutions for your entryway that add charm and function to your house.

Rather than dealing with the inevitable pile of sneakers, boots, flip flops and sandals that will become an eye sore over time, we suggest adding a piece of stylish decor near your front door designed to organize your shoes. These days, there are so many fashionable furniture pieces that are crafted just for shoes — like cushioned benches with shoe racks underneath, a cabinet with shelves perfectly sized for your loafers and hall trees with extra storage for everything you need to get out the door. It doesn't matter if you have a large, sprawling space or a studio apartment because we've found options for a large family's plethora of shoes or options that suit an individual living alone.

We've searched high and low for the best shoe storage solution to keep near your home's front door on top retail sites, including Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Pottery Barn and more. Keep reading to see the best options from around the web that you'll want in your home.

The Best Shoe Storage for the Entryway to Shop Now

Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan Shoe Storage Cabinet

Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair

Bay Isle Home Boho Natural Rattan Shoe Storage Cabinet

Those that frequent TikTok may be familiar with this viral shoe storage option from Wayfair. The sleek rattan furniture piece can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes and has a drawer for your knick knacks.

$170 $109

Shop Now

ModernLuxe 4-Doors Rattan Mesh Storage Cabinet

ModernLuxe 4-Doors Rattan Mesh Storage Cabinet
Target

ModernLuxe 4-Doors Rattan Mesh Storage Cabinet

Add some natural elements to your space with this spacious cabinet made with rattan.

$359 $266

Shop Now

Everly Quinn 24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Everly Quinn 24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair

Everly Quinn 24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Gold hardware and geometric designs on this thin-framed shoe organizer make for a glamorous addition to your home.

$173 $160

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Aubrey Hall Tree

Pottery Barn Aubrey Hall Tree
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Aubrey Hall Tree

Really level up your entryway space with this hall tree from Pottery Barn with spots for your coats, hats, umbrellas, shoes and more.

$1,099 $989

Shop Now

The Pop Home Arina Hall Tree Entryway Bench

The Pop Home Arina Hall Tree Entryway Bench
Target

The Pop Home Arina Hall Tree Entryway Bench

Hide your shoes away in the bottom rattan-covered cabinets and hang your jackets, hat or bag on the hooks of this stunning piece.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Lucknock 8 Tier Vertical Shoe Rack

Lucknock 8 Tier Vertical Shoe Rack
Amazon

Lucknock 8 Tier Vertical Shoe Rack

At under $40 right now, this tall vertical shoe rack is a steal.

$42 $38

Shop Now

Hokku Designs 32 Pair Rotating Shoe Rack

Hokku Designs 32 Pair Rotating Shoe Rack
Wayfair

Hokku Designs 32 Pair Rotating Shoe Rack

With the ability to rotate, this shoe storage option is helpful for those who need something that fits into a tight corner or closet.

$170 $140

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Rolling Shoe Rack

Pottery Barn Rolling Shoe Rack
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Rolling Shoe Rack

Those that have kiddos will appreciate this option that allows them to just throw in their shoes rather than having to line them up nicely each time — plus, it is on sale right now.

$499 $249

Shop Now

Whizmax Shoe Bench with Storage Shoe Cabinet

Whizmax Shoe Bench with Storage Shoe Cabinet
Target

Whizmax Shoe Bench with Storage Shoe Cabinet

Keep your shoes tucked under the bench or hide them away in the side cabinet, which can also be used for additional storage.

$170 $130

Shop Now

Bay Isle Home 20 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Bay Isle Home 20 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair

Bay Isle Home 20 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

While this shoe organizer can hold up to 20 pairs of shoes, you could also hide away other essentials you want near the door on its shelves.

$183 $168

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Lucy Mango Wood Shoe Rack with Bench

Pottery Barn Lucy Mango Wood Shoe Rack with Bench
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Lucy Mango Wood Shoe Rack with Bench

With just enough space for a few kicks, this option stands out because it has a bench to sit on while you take your shoes on and off.

ModernLuxe Entryway Storage Bench with Removable Basket

ModernLuxe Entryway Storage Bench with Removable Basket
Target

ModernLuxe Entryway Storage Bench with Removable Basket

The unique blue color of this storage bench, which you can use to tuck away your shoes, will make a statement at your entryway.

$333 $220

Shop Now

17 Stories 21 Pair Shoe Rack

17 Stories 21 Pair Shoe Rack
Wayfair

17 Stories 21 Pair Shoe Rack

We chose this option from Wayfair because it's one of the few options that also has a spot to store taller boots. 

$141 $70

Shop Now

WhizMax Shoe Storage Bench with Padded Seat

WhizMax Shoe Storage Bench with Padded Seat
Target

WhizMax Shoe Storage Bench with Padded Seat

A golden frame and plush cushion make this bench with shoe storage an elegant pick for any space.

Pottery Barn Tower 6-Tier Wood Top Shoe Rack

Pottery Barn Tower 6-Tier Wood Top Shoe Rack
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Tower 6-Tier Wood Top Shoe Rack

Big family or frequently entertain guests? This minimalist shoe rack can hold up to 21 pairs of shoes, plus it has hooks and a display shelf for extra storage.

Hashtag Home Gioia 18 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Hashtag Home Gioia 18 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Gioia 18 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Go for a retro look with this school locker-inspired shoe organizer that comes in pink, white or black.

$590 $200

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Temple Street Shoe Ladder

Pottery Barn Temple Street Shoe Ladder
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Temple Street Shoe Ladder

Ideal for smaller entryways, this no frills shoe rack is also compact enough to nestle inside your coat closet.

Mercury Row 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Mercury Row 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair

Mercury Row 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

This unique furniture piece holds up to a dozen pairs of shoes and has display space on top for plants, photos or even more shoes.

$334 $223

Shop Now

Rebrilliant 12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack

Rebrilliant 12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack
Wayfair

Rebrilliant 12 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack

Organize your growing collection of footwear with this shoe rack. The four tiers can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes.

$70 $43

Shop Now

Z&L House 3-Tier Shoe Rack

Z&L House 3-Tier Shoe Rack
Amazon

Z&L House 3-Tier Shoe Rack

Say goodbye to mismatched piles of footwear thanks to this bamboo shoe rack.

$35 $26

Shop Now

