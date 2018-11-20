Warning: Spoilers ahead for Tuesday's all-new episode of The Conners!

There's another Conner coming!

The Conners dropped a pregnancy bombshell on Tuesday's all-new episode of the Roseanne spin-off series, as Becky (Lecy Goranson) revealed to the family that she was expecting her first child.

“I wasn’t nauseous at work because I was hungover, Dad. I was sick because I’m pregnant,” Becky told Dan (John Goodman), who was not too happy about the news, firing her from her construction job and arguing with her about whether or not to tell the baby's father -- who was explained away as a one-night stand.

Becky, however, was thrilled, having previously been told by a doctor that the chances of conceiving at her age were less than five percent. "I had unsafe sex and it worked!" she exclaimed.

After deducing that Emilio, a busboy at her restaurant, was the father of her unborn baby, Becky went along with her father's wishes and told him the news. It turned out, Emilio was surprisingly elated -- as was a married couple, friends of Becky's, who expressed interest in adopting the child. Seems like the fun is just getting started for the newest Conner!

There was one bittersweet moment, though, when Becky made mention of her late mother, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr, whose character was killed off earlier this season after Barr was fired by ABC), “I wish Mom was here," she told the rest of the family. "She would be so excited.”

ET spoke with Goranson last month, following The Conners premiere, who said she still has "mixed feelings" about Barr -- who was fired earlier this year after sending racist tweets -- and some of the comedian's subsequent comments on the spin-off series, including her critique of her character's death as adding "an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show."

"I hope to be in contact with Roseanne at some point, right now I feel like the emotions are still pretty high, I know all of us are in pain," Goranson said. "[I] feel like I was put out, and people I love were put out... I'm not walking around in a rage and I'm not bitter, but that's how I feel right now."

"Do I hope that, eventually, we can be in each others' lives? A million percent, because I love her," she continued. "I always have and I always will."

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

