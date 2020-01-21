Becky has a new love and he may not be getting a hearty welcome by The Conners.

On Tuesday's winter premiere, titled "Throwing a Christian to a Bear," Becky (Lecy Goranson) brings her new boyfriend, Wyatt (The Righteous Gemstones' Tim Baltz), to the house, but his allegiance to the Green Bay Packers football team doesn't earn him any brownie points with the Chicago Bears-obsessed Conners.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Becky nervously paces the kitchen as she debates whether to bring Wyatt into the line of fire.

"It's important. I'm even bringing this guy I've been seeing," Becky says, prompting Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Harris (Emma Kenney) to make jokes about this mysterious beau's standing at Becky's expense.

"This is why you haven't met Wyatt yet," Becky replies, bringing up the question of Emilio's (Rene Rosado) status. (At the end of the first season, Emilio -- father of Becky's baby girl Beverly Rose -- was deported.) "We've been talking about it. He doesn't think he can get back into the country, so we both decided we should start dating."

When Harris asks Becky where she met Wyatt, it's not exactly the story you'd want to share with close family. But it didn't faze Becky, who met him back in her drinking days. His reaction to their unconventional (and NSFW) first meeting, Becky details, was sweet. After bumping into Wyatt a significant time later, he saw that she was sober and taking care of a newborn baby, which made her "even hotter now" and the two subsequently began dating.

Is Wyatt the one for Becky? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

The Conners returns Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

