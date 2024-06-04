With the first heatwave of the season expected to begin this week, you may notice more fur flying around your house as cats and dogs start to seasonally shed. Pet owners know, dog and cat hair can be like glitter — clinging to every surface in your home and being an absolute nightmare to clean up. That's why it's helpful to have tools made for removing pet hair on hand anytime you need to tidy up your space.

When it comes to removing pet hair from furniture, it doesn't get any better than the ChomChom. If you've got a pet that sheds, the fan-favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is on sale for an all-time low price at Amazon today. Pet hair removers are a staple in any pet-friendly household and now the ChomChom is 40% off — bringing the effective, reusable tool down to just $17.

The ChomChom is a handheld tool designed to glide over a hair-covered surface like a mini vacuum. It grabs onto and traps loose fur on furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Like an eco-friendly lint roller without the sticky tape, the ChomChom also removes lint and dander.

At 7.5 inches wide, you can cover large areas fairly quickly. Near-constant shedding can be the one downside to owning a pet, so we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon deal to get the ChomChom for way less. Just be sure to clip the coupon on Amazon's site to get TikTok's favorite pet hair remover for just $17.

