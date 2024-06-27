'The D'Amelio Show' Not Returning to Hulu After Season 3

Hulu is pulling the plug on The D'Amelio Show after three seasons.

On Thursday, ET learned that the streaming service and the family at the center of the show have opted to end the reality series. The program follows the lives of popular content creators Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as their parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.

The core four cast members have yet to publicly speak out on the show’s cancellation.

The D'Amelio Show first premiered in September 2021 after Dixie, 22, and Charli, 20, experienced a massive rise in fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Charli boasts 156 million followers on the video app, while her older sister has 56 million followers.

Heidi, Charli, Marc and Dixie D'Amelio

ET last spoke with the content creators about their show in 2022 at the MTV Awards, where they celebrated winning the award for Best New Unscripted Series. At the time, the family was on cloud nine over getting to accept the award together and coming back for another season.

"It doesn't feel real, I feel like we're not going to be able to process this until we go home, like, 'What the heck just happened?'" Dixie said.

"Everyone in the category was so awesome so like even to be in that position was so cool," added Heidi, 52.

"Seasons only get better from here," shared Charli, who is also famous for her past relationship with Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker. Charli and Landon, 20, dated for one year before announcing their split in February.

Marc, Dixie, Charli and Heidi D'Amelio

At this time, it's still unclear what led to the family's decision to mutually end the series with Hulu.

