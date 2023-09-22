Landon Barker has released his dramatic new song, "Friends With Your Ex," and the accompanying music video. What makes the video release special is the fact that it was produced by his father, Travis Barker, and features Charli D'Amelio, Landon's girlfriend, in a starring role.

The music video, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans, takes viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions as Landon delivers a passionate performance while singing about the complexities of being friends with an ex, played by Charli.

The video reaches its climax when Charli hands Landon a cup with her unmistakable lipstick stain on it, symbolizing her connection to his past. Landon's character in the video saves the cup as a token of their relationship's intensity. Charli watches Landon's heartfelt performance as flashbacks show her lying on his lap.

As the video unfolds, tension between Landon and his on-screen friend reaches its breaking point when they witness Landon and Charli sharing a passionate kiss on a balcony. The jealousy-fueled confrontation quickly escalates into a fight, with Landon literally fighting for the love and affection of Charli.

Landon first teased the track in a TikTok video earlier this month. After revealing the title, fans were quick to speculate that the song was about Charli's ex, Chase Hudson.

"It’s kind of just like a take how you want it type of thing, you know," Landon said on the Barstool Sports’ BFFs podcast earlier this month, playing coy about who the song is about. "Just take it as you want it. I’m not gonna, like, stick it and put it to a certain situation."

This isn’t the first time the couple has worked together. In April, Landon and Charli’s young love was captured in an issue of Mini V magazine.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2022, posed for the cover and the inside spread. Charli -- who took home the mirrorball trophy during last season's Dancing With the Stars -- wore a bedazzled fringe dress as she posed alongside Landon, who held a guitar and rocked a dark, oversized suit.

During the Q&A portion of the interview, the pair revealed when they were the happiest (on DWTS for Charlie and in Milan for Landon), the greatest loves of their lives (Charli's dog and for Landon, family and music) and their idea of happiness (for both it's with their families).

In February, the pair reflected on everything that's happened so far during their relationship in an interview with ET while out at an event in California.

"Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey and it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up," D'Amelio said. "It's always been very fun."

