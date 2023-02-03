Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview.
Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what the future holds for them. D'Amelio, 18, rocked a pink dress with a giant rose as the centerpiece. Not to be outdone, Barker, 19, complemented her outfit with pink streaks in his hair.
The couple, who have been dating since last June, couldn't stop smiling, and for good reason, too.
"There's been so many things that have happened since we've started dating," D'Amelio says. "Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey. And it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It's always been very fun."
D'Ameilo didn't just appear on the hit dance competition show. She won the whole shabang, alongside pro partner Mark Ballas. Next on her list -- going on tour, and Barker promises to be there front and center.
"Yeah for sure, I’ll definitely be at some of those shows," he tells ET.
Ditto for when D'Amelio hosts the upcoming Kids' Choice Awards on March 4. D'Amelio is co-hosting with former NFL star and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, who is one of the reasons why D'Amelio's feeling comfortable with the gig.
"Well, I'm very lucky. I have I think the best co-host I could ask for," says D'Amelio, referring to Burleson. "Someone who's so comfortable with hosting, is just so naturally talented and gifted when it comes to making others feel comfortable. He's made it really easy for me so far."
In the middle of D'Amelio and Barker's interview, Machine Gun Kelly briefly interrupted to say hello to the young couple. MGK is best friends with Landon's famous father, Travis Barker, and Landon's no stranger to hitting the stage with MGK.
It's a big weekend for MGK, whose Mainstream Sellout is up for a GRAMMY for Best Rock Album. Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), The Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Ozzy Osbourne (Patient Number 9) and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa) are the other nominees.
"I’m super hyped for him," Landon says. "I've known Kells for a long time. Super stoked for him. He deserves it."
