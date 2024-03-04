The latest Discover Samsung sale is live with huge discounts being offered all week long.
Spring is just around the corner and Samsung is celebrating the new season with huge week-long savings. The Discover Samsung sale is back with epic deals on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a new breath of life. Starting today, the event ends on March 10 and there'll be different deals each day on smartphones, tablets, TVs and home appliances.
Shop the Discover Samsung Sale
Spring clean like a professional and upgrade your TV just in time for March Madness with this week's impressive Samsung deals. From top-of-the-line washers and dryers and JetBot robot vacuums to the Frame TV and Freestyle portable projector, the Discover Samsung Spring Sale features the brand's top flagship devices at low prices.
Adding to the excitement this week, you will automatically be entered to win a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when you make a purchase of $100 or more on Samsung's site. Whether you’re watching from the stands or at home, get a front row seat to the action with Samsung's best-selling tech.
Ahead, shop the best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals available now before it's too late.
Best Discover Samsung Spring Sale TV Deals
55" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
Best Discover Samsung Spring Sale Appliance Deals
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer.
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel
A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time, you can save $950 on this convenient duo.
Best Discover Samsung Spring Sale Vacuum Deals
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save $200 on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's lightweight Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design and a removable, rechargeable battery with up to 120 minutes of run time.
RELATED CONTENT: