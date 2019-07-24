The Dobre Brothers are spilling the beans!



In a special Q&A with ETLive, the foursome of YouTube stars fielded questions from their inquisitive fans regarding first crushes, their favorite place to perform -- and what they’re looking for in romantic relationships.



"Honestly, for me for a girlfriend, personality, looks and you have to have a good family," Marcus Dobre revealed during the chat.



Darius chimed in: "That’s really important. And same with me, and friends too, I think the biggest thing for me is trust. We like to keep our circle pretty small because, you know, more people, more problems."

When asked if they fight over girls the guys admitted they don't, mostly because three out of four of them - with the exception of Marcus - are in committed relationships. Darius is with Madeline Damskey, Cyrus is with Christina Kalamvokis and Lucas is dating Ivanita Lomeli.



The gang also shared their humble beginnings making videos and what drove them to continue to share clips with their ever-growing fandom.



"Lucas and Marcus started YouTube before us, Darius and I, and the chemistry and the dynamic with the crew was amazing. People loved us together," Cyrus shared. "We loved the way we were with each other and we loved just showing the world our crazy adventures."



So, will the guys ever attempt some of those dazzling dance videos in the future?



"I actually talked to the brothers, I was looking through our old videos on Instagram, and I saw the grocery stores dance videos, the Wal-Mart dance videos, and I think we’re gonna bring some of that back for you guys, so stay tuned," Darius teased.



He also revealed that his very first crush was on none other than Selena Gomez!



"I used to watch Wizards of Waverly Place, I had a poster of her on my wall, so if I fell asleep on my side, her poster would be there," he said. "I was like, 'What’s up, babe, how’d you sleep?'"



This got some incredulous chuckles from his brothers, forcing him to defend himself: "I was young, bro! I was, like, 12 years old."



The group also shared their favorite place to visit on tour -- Las Vegas.



"We literally landed and our parents were so excited,” Darius shared. "We were like, 'Yo, let’s surprise mom and dad,' because our Uber was taking way too long. And I’m like, 'Yo, why don’t we just get this limo right here,' and it was literally a party limo. We just filled it up with everyone. Our parents, the whole team, we were just blasting music, it was a good time."



Check out more revelations from the Q&A in the video above.

The Dobre Brothers' 21-date headlining tour kicked off on June 22.

