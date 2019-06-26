Rosanna Pansino is recovering after a stay in the hospital.

The 34-year-old YouTube baking star took to social media over the weekend to reveal she experienced a very high fever for days. "Have had a fever of 101.4 all weekend. Going to urgent care tomorrow since it hasn't gotten any better 😕," she wrote.

Pansino, who stars in Nerdy Nummies on YouTube, next shared a video from her hospital bed, where she was hooked up to an IV.

"Spent today in the hospital getting a bunch of tests and scans done (including testing my spinal fluid!)," she wrote alongside the clip of her giving a thumbs up. "Thanks for all the well wishes and @CedarsSinai. They found what is wrong and I’ve began treatment already. Find out soon if I spend the night here or at home with the pups."

On Tuesday, Pansino appeared to be back home, sharing a snap of Pedialyte and writing, "Getting lit tonight." That same day, she shared more information about her hospital visit and prognosis.

"Went to Urgent Care with a crazy fever and intense pain. They said I needed to go to the ER immediately. Did a bunch of tests (including this CT scan 😎) and found I had a major internal infection. We began treatment right away," she wrote. "They also performed a Spinal Tap (draining spinal fluid) as I had all the symptoms of life-threatening issues. Thanks to the amazing @CedarsSinai staff for taking care of me."

Pansino, who shared that she'll be on bed rest for the remainder of the week to "allow the internal swelling to go down," posted a new YouTube video on Wednesday, which appears to be pre-recorded.

