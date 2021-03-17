'The Drew Barrymore Show' Returning This Fall For Season 2

Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show is being renewed for a second season. Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, made the announcement Wednesday, saying The Drew Barrymore Show "turned every obstacle into an opportunity" to delivery a much-needed dose of optimism for viewers during this pandemic.

"Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day,” LoCascio said. “The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”

Barrymore is excited to return this fall, calling the hosting gig her "dream job."

“We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected,” said Barrymore. “This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered Sep. 14 and has since featured some star-studded guests including Cameron Diaz, Anne Hathaway and even her ex, Tom Green.

The actress turned talk show host told ET shortly after the show's premiere that this is "the first job I have had where I have really gotten to utterly be myself.

"I would have never been right for this job until this moment," she said, adding, "Timing really is everything in life. I think I am at probably the most settled place I have been at in my life. I am a mom, I can see things from a lot of different angles and I still have enough energy... I want to just look at everything from an honest perspective, a different perspective, a humorous perspective and a very real perspective in 2020."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs 9:00 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

