The 2019 Emmys honored stars like Valerie Harper, Luke Perry, Carol Channing and more in its "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday night -- but its tribute to the late Andre Previn is making headlines.

While Previn's name was displayed across the screen, a photo of another composer, the very much alive Leonard Slatkin, appeared alongside. Slatkin took to Twitter early Monday morning to point out the mistake and offer his respects to Previn.

"I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me 'In Memoriam' rather than the intended Andre Previn," he tweeted. "Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him."

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

Halsey provided the music for this year's "In Memoriam" segment, as she gave an emotional rendition of the iconic Cyndi Lauper tune "Time After Time." Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Disney star Cameron Boyce, director John Singleton and more where honored during the show.

