The Emmys Proved That Effortless Beach Waves Are Here to Stay

If there's anything we can take away from the 2018 Emmys red carpet, it's that effortless beach waves are here to stay!

Plenty of celebrities flocked to the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, with many of the fierce and fabulous ladies sporting a similar 'do.

Now, ET's breaking down all the A-listers who rocked loose curls to perfection -- and how you can re-create their awards show looks.

Jessica Biel

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Moments after The Sinner star walked the red carpet, her hair stylist, Adir Abergel, took to Instagram to reveal the inspiration behind her beautiful waves. "I get asked where I pull my inspiration when I do my clients hair," he explained. "Today was all about soft, ethereal hair and for that I pulled images of Pre-Raphaelite women. Hope you enjoy the process."

"I used @virtuelabs moisture defining whip, blow dried and then used @ghd_northamerica platinum styler to create these romantic waves," he added.

Mandy Moore

John Shearer/Getty Images

If the This Is Us star's hair looked a bit longer than usual, your eyes weren't fooling you! Hair and makeup stylist Ashley Streicher took over Allure's Instagram Stories ahead of the big night, where she gave fans a rundown of how to get Moore's 'do. She added extensions, gave them a trim and then used Garnier products for texture. Next, she curled the actress' hair using a T3 Micro iron and spritzed with hairspray for an all-night hold.

Alison Brie

John Shearer/Getty Images

The actress was literally GLOW-ing on the red carpet, thanks in part to her stunning beach waves, styled by Robert Vetica. The hair guru revealed via Instagram that he used Olivia Garden International's Nanothermic boar brush, as well as the brand's new ceramic +ion dryer for "fast drying" and "intense shine."

Elisabeth Moss

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rounding out our list is The Handmaid's Tale star, who put a slightly more glam take on the trend. Her bombshell curls -- created by Tommy Buckett using a barrel hair brush and Dyson Pro blowdryer -- looked effortlessly beautiful, and proved once and for all that waves are here to stay... Praise be!

