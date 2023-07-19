We love our dogs, sometimes so much that it makes it difficult to leave our own homes. That's why we turn to pet cameras to keep an eye on our furry friends and make sure they are well-fed throughout the day. If you ever wonder what your pet is up to when you're not around, then you might want to take advantage of Amazon's 31% off deal on the Furbo 360° Dog Camera right now.

Furbo's popular dog camera — which pet owners use to watch, talk to and toss treats to their dogs — is now on sale for $145. This Amazon deal takes $65 off one of the best pet cameras, making it even cheaper to buy than it was on Prime Day this year.

With its rotating 360-degree view, which auto-rotates to keep your dog in sight, the full HD camera can keep an eye on your pup at all angles. Plus, Furbo has four times zoom capability, allowing you to get a close-up view of what Fido is chewing on.

The Furbo 360 is the upgraded version of the brand’s original dog camera with a speaker. Both wifi-enabled and app-controlled, Furbo features two-way audio and barking detection so you can not only always be on alert, but also talk to your pet through the camera.

Pet owners love the new Furbo 360 Dog Camera for its ability to dispense treats, so you can feed your pet even when you're not home with just a tap on the app. For ultimate peace of mind, Furbo has night vision to see what your pup is up to — even in the dark.

For a high-quality pet camera that keep your best friend and family safe, the Furbo 360° Dog Camera is a must-have — especially while you can save big on it. While you're spoiling your fur baby, check out the best cooling pet products for hot summer days and treat yourself to Amazon's deal on the ChomChom pet hair remover.

