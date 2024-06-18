We love our dogs, sometimes so much that it makes it difficult to leave our own homes. That's why we turn to pet cameras to keep an eye on our furry friends and make sure they are well-fed throughout the day. If you ever wonder what your pet is up to when you're not around, then you might want to take advantage of Amazon's deal on the Furbo 360° Dog Camera right now.

Furbo's popular dog camera — which pet owners use to watch, talk to and toss treats to their dogs — is now on sale for a limited time. Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is taking 30% off one of the best pet cameras, and it comes with an optional Furbo Dog Nanny subscription to keep your dog extra safe.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. $210 $147 Subscription Optional Shop Now

With its rotating 360-degree view, which auto-rotates to keep your dog in sight, the full HD camera can keep an eye on your pup at all angles. Plus, Furbo has four times zoom capability, allowing you to get a close-up view of what Fido is chewing on.

The Furbo 360 is the upgraded version of the brand’s original dog camera with a speaker. Both WiFi-enabled and app-controlled, Furbo features two-way audio and barking detection so you can not only always be on alert, but also talk to your pet through the camera.

Pet owners love the new Furbo 360 Dog Camera for its ability to dispense treats, so you can feed your pet even when you're not home with just a tap on the app. For ultimate peace of mind, Furbo has night vision to see what your pup is up to — even in the dark.

A Furbo Dog Nanny subscription means you can get real-time alerts, dog recordings, and daily video summaries of your dog's day. It lets you know when your dog is crying, so you can be there for them when they need you the most. You'll also be promptly notified when your dog is in trouble at home alone. Even if you choose to only purchase the pet camera, you'll still get a free 30-day trial.

For a high-quality pet camera that keep your best friend and family safe, the Furbo 360° Dog Camera is a must-have — especially while you can save big on it. While you're spoiling your fur baby, check out the best cooling pet products for summer and treat yourself to Amazon's deal on the ChomChom pet hair remover.

