The Gilded Age returns. A new trailer for the HBO Original series dropped on Wednesday, teasing an epic war of New York's high society in its upcoming second season.

"You conquered New York, you dine in the best houses, but are you sure it's wise to start a war with New York society?" Nathan Lane's Ward McAllister asks in the teaser's opening moments. "Aren't you asking for trouble?"

His question is aimed at Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell, who appears poised for a coup as the series continues to explore the growing social and economic battle between old money and new in Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes' American period drama. The Gilded Age season 2, which is set in 1883, will debut its first of eight episodes on Oct. 29.

"The old guard think they can keep out the new people with impunity," she later says. "Don't worry, I have a plan."

See the preview below.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are among the returning series regulars, starring as sisters Ada Brook and Agnes van Rhijn, respectively.

The cast also includes Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Nixon spoke with ET last year while in production on the upcoming season, explaining that the late 1800s is “such a fascinating part of history, and New York history in particular. It’s a period that has so much in common with our own and I think it’s a period that people don’t know that much about.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Baranski, who added that with The Gilded Age “we learn a lot about history.”

“We’re so lucky as we say to be part of this world that [Julian] creates,” she continued, noting that everyone “not only enjoyed the stories,” but they all “loved the costumes and the sets and entertaining that fairy-tale world where manners were very strict and formal.”

For more details on when episodes will start streaming on HBO Max or airing on HBO, check out ET's full list of the 2023 TV premieres.

