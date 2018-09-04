Jeff Garlin and Marla Garlin are calling it quits.

In court documents obtained by ET, the 56-year-old The Goldbergs star filed for divorce from his wife on Tuesday after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the documents, the actor is asking that each party pay their own attorney fees. Jeff and Marla married on July 24, 1994, and list their date of separation as July 25, 2017, one day after their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The pair are parents to two sons, 22-year-old James and 18-year-old Duke. The two, however, will not have to have a custody arrangement, as their children are not minors.

ET has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.

The news of their divorce comes after a slew of other celebrities, including Matt Lauer and his estranged wife Annette Roque, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, are finalizing their divorces.

After reaching an interim custody arrangement with Pitt, Jolie split with her high-power attorney Laura Wasser at the end of last month. In a statement to ET, the actress' spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, said Jolie is now working with attorney Samantha Bley DeJean of Bley and Bley when it comes to her divorce.

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Lauer Spotted With Estranged Wife Annette Roque Following $20 Million Divorce Settlement

Angelina Jolie Splits From Attorney Laura Wasser in Brad Pitt Divorce Case

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Finalize Their Divorce 3 Years After Split

Related Gallery