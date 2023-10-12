The drama between Kathy and Theresa isn't ending anytime soon. After the women got into a spat on Thursday night's episode of The Golden Bachelor, the preview for next week's installment promises even more to come while on the quest for Gerry Turner's heart.

A pickleball date, an ATV ride, a dip in a hot tub, and a confession from Ellen that she's falling in love with Gerry will all go down next week. Amid all the love, though, Kathy will continue to be irked by Theresa for "boasting" about her connection with Gerry.

"He's going to send you home," Kathy tells Theresa at one point, before remarking to some of the other women, "I want to wring the little one's neck, but he likes her."

It'll all come to a head later on, as Kathy tells the cameras of Theresa, "If he loves you and you love him I'll be at the wedding, but in the meantime, zip it!"

Kathy's wedding comment is no surprise, as eliminated contestant Jeanie previously told ET that she and the other women made a pact to attend Gerry's wedding, no matter who he marries.

As for the drama that's brewing, that's the first of plenty to come for Gerry. When ET spoke to Gerry after his season premiere, he admitted that he gets into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for two women over the course of his journey.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: