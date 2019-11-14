Kristen Bell is pulling double duty on tonight’s all-new episode of The Good Place. The actress not only appears onscreen as Eleanor Shellstrop, she also steps behind the camera to direct her first episode of the series.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek of “The Funeral to End All Funerals,” which airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. In the clip, the gang -- Eleanor, Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Janet (D’Arcy Carden) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) -- discuss funerals while awaiting final judgement on the fate of human existence.

In an effort to cheer everyone up, Janet begins to tell Eleanor, Tahani and Jason what happened at their funerals after they died. “Tahani, Moby spoke first. He claimed…” she starts to say before Tahani cuts her off. Turning to Jason, Janet reveals to him that his “friends didn’t say things about you so much as they graffitied a Red Lobster about you.”

The conversation then leads Tahani to come up with an idea to distract themselves while the judge deliberates. “Let’s throw ourselves the funeral to end all funerals,” she says much to the delight of Jason.

First announced in June, ET has the first look at Bell in action behind the camera, which comes during the show’s final season. While speaking to ET, she said the series ending was bittersweet. “It’s not shocking that our creator made an ethical decision to end the show,” she said. “It’s where the story ends. I think it will please people, but it’s hard for us because we really like working there.”

While the final season of The Good Place is winding down -- with just six episodes remaining after tonight -- things continue to be as busy as ever for Bell. The actress has been busy promoting Frozen 2, which debuts in theaters on Nov. 22, while her musical reality series Encore! just debuted on Disney+. Soon, she’ll be back to work as the voice of Gossip Girl, which recently confirmed that she’ll be returning for the HBO Max reboot.

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

