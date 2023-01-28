Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. Valentine's Day will be here in a couple weeks and much like delicious food, beautiful cookware makes time in the kitchen even more enjoyable. Whether you're hoping to find a perfect gift for home cooks or add a little color to your own kitchen, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Valentine's Day Sale.

Now through February 5, you can use the code SWEETVAL20 to score 20% off all of Great Jones' gorgeous bakeware and cookware, including the internet's favorite Dutch oven.

Shop 20% Off Great Jones

Great Jones makes colorful and functional cookware that is loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere. Great Jones seldom has sales, but the brand's top-rated cookware and bakeware are currently marked down just in time to save on Valentine's Day gifts that are just as practical as they are beautiful. With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves.

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re shopping for your partner, friends, parents, or yourself, make sure you look through Great Jones' collection of best-selling cast iron, ceramic, and stainless steel cookware. Ahead, check our favorite cookware and bakeware to shop from the Great Jones Valentine's Day sale.

Great Jones Cookware Deals

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $128 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $280 $224 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $390 $312 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Family Style Great Jones Family Style Choose between 7 different colorways on this stovetop cookware set. The 5-piece set includes some Great Jones bestsellers, such as the cast-iron Dutchess, the Big Deal, Deep Cut, Saucy, Small Fry and a couple of lids (big and small). $615 $492 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

The Starting Lineup Great Jones The Starting Lineup The Starting Lineup includes an array of kitchen essentials, including the Dutch Baby (which is a smaller version of The Dutchess), Small Fry and Little Sheet. It's perfect for taking your cooking from the stovetop to the oven. $218 $174 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Great Jones Bakeware Deals

Holy Sheet Great Jones Great Jones Holy Sheet Great Jones This is not your typical sheet pan that rusts and warps within a few months. The Holy Sheet is made with aluminized steel and reinforced with steel rods to help it last longer and has a nonstick ceramic coating that allows for easy cleanup. Plus, that distinct blue color is ideal for showing off your baked goods on Instagram. $40 $32 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Stir Crazy Great Jones Stir Crazy Good mixing bowls go a long way. The Great Jones Stir Crazy set includes three stackable ceramic bowls that can be used in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. $95 $76 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The holidays are ripe for pie baking and gifting. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors. $50 $40 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $75 $60 WITH CODE SWEETVAL20 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

