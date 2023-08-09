And the answer is "yes!"

Kaitlynn Carter is officially engaged to her partner, Kristopher Brock. The Hills: New Beginnings star shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

"he got me good! 💍," the reality TV star captioned the post.

In the sweet video, set to George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning," it appears the couple is stopped on the side of the road. As they look under the hood of the car, Carter spots something that makes her put her hand over her mouth.

As the video plays, the moment Brock gets down on one knee to present his now-fiancée with her ring is revealed, and we see them hug and kiss in celebration. At the end of the clip, Brock runs into a field where the camera was set up, with a big smile on his face.

Carter and Brock have been dating since 2020. The influencer and the photographer welcomed their son, Roman, in 2021, and welcomed their daughter, Willow, in February.

In June, Carter celebrated her love with a special Father's Day post.

"our dada is hard at work this Father’s Day laying tile in the new house so we stopped by to keep him company for a bit. thank you for all that you do for us," she wrote next to a picture of Brock holding Rowan in his lap. "we love you. and happy Father’s Day to my Dad too! we’re lucky to have such good men in our lives."

Prior to her relationship with Brock, Carter was in an on-again, off-again five-year relationship with Brody Jenner. The pair split in 2019 -- one year after they married in a non-legally binding ceremony. Carter also briefly dated Miley Cyrus.

