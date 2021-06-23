Wahler, party of four! The Hills: New Beginnings star Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley, have welcomed baby No. 2.

Though Ashley's pregnancy announcement and gender reveal party played out on last week's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, in real life the couple just welcomed their son, Wyatt Ragle.

They shared the first photos of the cutie posing with his proud parents and older sister, Delilah.

"Wyatt Ragle Wahler born 6/16/21 weighing 9lb 6oz!" Ashley shared on Instagram.

Proud dad Jason added, "We are beyond excited about our new baby boy Wyatt."

The couple first announced they'd welcomed a baby boy last week via People.

In last week's episode of the MTV series, the couple learned they were having a baby boy and Jason was ecstatic.

"My relationship with my dad is something that is very, very special. My dad taught me how to ski. He taught me how to surf. He taught me how to ride a motorcycle when I was 8 or 9 years old," the former Laguna Beach star shared. "There's just a special bond that you get with a dad and I really look forward to creating those memories and doing those things with my son."

The couple, who wed in 2013 and also share 3-year-old daughter Delilah, revealed their second pregnancy in matching Instagram posts in February, which showed them kissing and holding up a strip of ultrasound photos. "Surprise!!” the 34-year-old reality star captioned his post. “The newest edition to our family is coming June 2021!”

Over the course of the next few months, Ashley fully embraced her pregnancy, often sharing updates with her Instagram followers. "Suns out Bumps out," she wrote alongside a bikini pic in April. "Going into my 30th week this week! Hoping this baby can hang in there full term. Delilah was 10 days early! What do you guys think will Baby Wahler be born early, on time, or late?"

That same month, Ashley celebrated the impending arrival of her second child with a sweet surprise baby shower thrown by her friends and husband. "Last weekend my dear friends @erinmacalpinebaum and @oclydia threw me the most beautiful surprise baby shower! A very special thank you to my husband for also helping facilitate everything!" she shared of the party on Instagram. "You are my rock and are always helping me feel so loved and special."

It hasn't been an easy road for the family. In a May episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Ashley opened up about her pregnancy loss before getting pregnant with Wyatt. Nine weeks after she learned she was pregnant, Ashley went in for a routine ultrasound, only to receive devastating news.

"I remember hearing my doctor tell me I didn’t have a fetus, I had a molar pregnancy and I needed surgery within a few days to make sure it was not cancer," she shared on the show. "I felt so alone. I didn’t understand what this was and why I had to have surgery so quickly. First no baby, now maybe cancer?! My whole world came crashing down.”

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler and Wife Welcome First Child!

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Wahler and Pregnant Wife Ashley Reveal Their Baby's Gender

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler Expecting First Child With Wife Ashley!

Related Gallery