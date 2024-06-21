Shop
Beauty & Wellness

The Inkey List Just Launched a Giant Summer Sale: Save 20% on Personalized Skincare

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Inkey List Sale
The Inkey List
By Erica Radol
Published: 10:42 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

The celeb-loved skin-care brand is 20% off, so it is an excellent time to shop for acne treatments, retinol serums and more.

The Inkey List is a low-key beauty line with celebrity fans, so when it goes on sale, we have to share how exciting it is to score a ton of beauty goodies without spending a fortune. 

In addition to an expansive skin-care line, The Inkey List offers top-notch hair and scalp care, body care and targeted treatments (like those fabulous pimple patches that help minimize blemishes overnight). There's also a free shipping offer on orders over $35. 

Shop The Inkey List Sale

Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan are some of the brand's famous fans, so we shopped their product picks and more. Best sellers include skin heroes like caffeine-enriched eye cream, hyaluronic acid serum, anti-aging moisturizers, and scalp and body exfoliators. There's an online skin-care quiz to determine which products best suit your individual needs. 

Shop the sale while it's hot, and spend what you saved on something cool. 

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic Acid Serum
The Inkey List

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Scarlett Johannsen's makeup artist is said to prime her skin with this award-winning Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It provides lightweight hydration that is just right for summer.

$10 $8

Shop Now

Collagen Peptide Serum

Collagen Peptide Serum
The Inkey List

Collagen Peptide Serum

The brand boasts that this bestselling serum helps make the skin appear plumper and firmer while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Caffeine Eye Cream

Caffeine Eye Cream
The Inkey List

Caffeine Eye Cream

This award-winning caffeine-infused eye cream helps the appearance of under-eye puffiness and dark circles.

$11 $9

Shop Now

Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches Duo

Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches Duo
The Inkey List

Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches Duo

These top-rated pimple patches are proven to visibly reduce breakouts in four hours, according to the brand. They are also sheer, blending into all skin tones for inconspicuous application. 

$18 $14

Shop Now

The Exfoliating Body Duo

The Exfoliating Body Duo
The Inkey List

The Exfoliating Body Duo

If KP Bumps, ingrown hairs and breakouts haunt your body, this duo helps minimize those issues by increasing skin hydration and targeted exfoliation.

$32 $26

Shop Now

Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
The Inkey List

Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

An exfoliating scalp scrub is so refreshing. This one claims to help remove product buildup and dead skin cells to leave hair looking healthy.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer

Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer
The Inkey List

Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer

One review says, "Oh yeah, it's worth the hype." This anti-aging cream claims to moisturize skin while addressing six visible signs of skin aging, like wrinkles, firmness and more.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Oat Cleansing Balm

Oat Cleansing Balm
The Inkey List

Oat Cleansing Balm

The brand boasts that this popular oat cleanser effectively removes sunscreen, waterproof makeup and the day's grime while helping to nourish even sensitive skin. 

$13 $10

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Don’t Miss Ulta’s Summer Sun and Tanning Sale: Stock up on Favorites

Beauty & Wellness

Don’t Miss Ulta’s Summer Sun and Tanning Sale: Stock up on Favorites

There's a Rare Supergoop Sale on SPF Must-Haves Happening Right Now

Sales & Deals

There's a Rare Supergoop Sale on SPF Must-Haves Happening Right Now

Save 20% on EltaMD's Celeb-Loved Sunscreens Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on EltaMD's Celeb-Loved Sunscreens Just in Time for Summer

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Beauty & Wellness

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Introduces Hair Care: Shop the New Products

Beauty & Wellness

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Introduces Hair Care: Shop the New Products

 

Tags: