The Inkey List is a low-key beauty line with celebrity fans, so when it goes on sale, we have to share how exciting it is to score a ton of beauty goodies without spending a fortune.

In addition to an expansive skin-care line, The Inkey List offers top-notch hair and scalp care, body care and targeted treatments (like those fabulous pimple patches that help minimize blemishes overnight). There's also a free shipping offer on orders over $35.

Shop The Inkey List Sale

Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan are some of the brand's famous fans, so we shopped their product picks and more. Best sellers include skin heroes like caffeine-enriched eye cream, hyaluronic acid serum, anti-aging moisturizers, and scalp and body exfoliators. There's an online skin-care quiz to determine which products best suit your individual needs.

Shop the sale while it's hot, and spend what you saved on something cool.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum Scarlett Johannsen's makeup artist is said to prime her skin with this award-winning Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It provides lightweight hydration that is just right for summer. $10 $8 Shop Now

Collagen Peptide Serum The Inkey List Collagen Peptide Serum The brand boasts that this bestselling serum helps make the skin appear plumper and firmer while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $16 $13 Shop Now

The Exfoliating Body Duo The Inkey List The Exfoliating Body Duo If KP Bumps, ingrown hairs and breakouts haunt your body, this duo helps minimize those issues by increasing skin hydration and targeted exfoliation. $32 $26 Shop Now

Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer One review says, "Oh yeah, it's worth the hype." This anti-aging cream claims to moisturize skin while addressing six visible signs of skin aging, like wrinkles, firmness and more. $20 $16 Shop Now

Oat Cleansing Balm The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm The brand boasts that this popular oat cleanser effectively removes sunscreen, waterproof makeup and the day's grime while helping to nourish even sensitive skin. $13 $10 Shop Now

