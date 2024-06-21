The celeb-loved skin-care brand is 20% off, so it is an excellent time to shop for acne treatments, retinol serums and more.
The Inkey List is a low-key beauty line with celebrity fans, so when it goes on sale, we have to share how exciting it is to score a ton of beauty goodies without spending a fortune.
In addition to an expansive skin-care line, The Inkey List offers top-notch hair and scalp care, body care and targeted treatments (like those fabulous pimple patches that help minimize blemishes overnight). There's also a free shipping offer on orders over $35.
Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan are some of the brand's famous fans, so we shopped their product picks and more. Best sellers include skin heroes like caffeine-enriched eye cream, hyaluronic acid serum, anti-aging moisturizers, and scalp and body exfoliators. There's an online skin-care quiz to determine which products best suit your individual needs.
Shop the sale while it's hot, and spend what you saved on something cool.
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Scarlett Johannsen's makeup artist is said to prime her skin with this award-winning Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It provides lightweight hydration that is just right for summer.
Collagen Peptide Serum
The brand boasts that this bestselling serum helps make the skin appear plumper and firmer while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Caffeine Eye Cream
This award-winning caffeine-infused eye cream helps the appearance of under-eye puffiness and dark circles.
Hydrocolloid Invisible Pimple Patches Duo
These top-rated pimple patches are proven to visibly reduce breakouts in four hours, according to the brand. They are also sheer, blending into all skin tones for inconspicuous application.
The Exfoliating Body Duo
If KP Bumps, ingrown hairs and breakouts haunt your body, this duo helps minimize those issues by increasing skin hydration and targeted exfoliation.
Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
An exfoliating scalp scrub is so refreshing. This one claims to help remove product buildup and dead skin cells to leave hair looking healthy.
Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturizer
One review says, "Oh yeah, it's worth the hype." This anti-aging cream claims to moisturize skin while addressing six visible signs of skin aging, like wrinkles, firmness and more.
Oat Cleansing Balm
The brand boasts that this popular oat cleanser effectively removes sunscreen, waterproof makeup and the day's grime while helping to nourish even sensitive skin.
