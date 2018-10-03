The Internet Can't Get Enough of the #PresidentialAlert Jokes

America got something new to talk about when the Presidential Alert was unleashed on citizens Wednesday.

More than 200 million U.S. mobile phones received a test Presidential Alert in a trial designed to make sure the emergency communications system works properly. While President Donald Trump wasn't personally involved in the alert -- it was run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) -- the country couldn't help but joke about receiving unsolicited messages from the commander in chief.

Late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel were quick to jump in on the fun on Twitter, while others, including ET, drew comparisons to other mystery texters in pop culture.

See the best of the internet's reactions below:

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

not sure why the test had to be so spooky pic.twitter.com/oj6tAhdMrw — The Late Late Show (Sp0o0o0oky Edition) (@latelateshow) October 3, 2018

Trump has been in the news for another reason, lately, as Kanye West delivered a pro-Trump rant post-broadcast on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

