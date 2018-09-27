Kristen Bell just reprised one of her most iconic roles in a hilarious way.

The 38-year-old actress appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she took on her role of Gossip Girl to read a few of President Donald Trump's tweets. Bell voiced the omniscient narrator throughout the teen series' run from 2007 to 2012.

"We feel as though a lot of Donald Trump tweets feel very gossip-y," Meyers, 44, explained. "And so we have asked if you wouldn't mind reading a few of them with the classic Gossip Girl send-off."

Bell didn't disappoint with her interpretation of the tweets, each of which she ended with the classic phrase, "XOXO, Gossip Girl."

The first tweet, from August of this year, featured Trump lamenting a jail sentence for an ex-NSA contractor. "Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over 'classified' information. Gee, this is 'small potatoes' compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. XOXO, Gossip Girl," Bell read.

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

The following tweet was all about Trump's infamous use of the word "covfefe" in May 2017. "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy! XOXO, Gossip Girl,'" the Good Place star quipped.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

"These do sound like the things that were written on the show!" Bell exclaimed following her first two readings.

The final tweet was before Trump became president, but Meyers had a special reason for including it. "This is like a personal thing for me as a Gossip Girl fan," he admitted. "Just to hear my voice in your voice will be an honor."

"Congratulations to @sethmeyers on 'Emmy’s Rating Tumble'… Just as I predicted, Seth bombed! XOXO, Gossip Girl," Bell recited.

Congratulations to @sethmeyers on “Emmy’s Rating Tumble” http://t.co/dJ9v0Vfi30 Just as I predicted, Seth bombed! . — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2014

In addition to her Trump tweet readings, Bell talked about celebrating husband Dax Shepard being sober for 14 years.

"I always do a huge surprise for his sobriety birthday because... it was great that he was born, but it's so much more important that he stays alive, so we always kind of try and knock it out of the park," she told Meyers.

Bell went on to explain that Shepard, 43, rarely wants for anything, but did mention that he'd love to "eat fresh Hawaiian bread off the bakery assembly line." After "a bunch" of calls to the King's Hawaiian Bread factory -- and an initial refusal of Bell's request to visit -- the company finally agreed to host the couple.

"It's a family owned business. They ended up being so sweet," Bell said. "I was like, 'We'll do whatever. We'll come showered. We'll wear hazmat suits.' And, as it turns out, we had to do both of those things."

The former Veronica Mars star went on to describe the experience and call it the "best day of my life."

"It was so impressive because they walked us through how they make it and the secret recipe... [which is] upstairs and like no one has keys to it but like five people because you can't know what's in it," Bell revealed. "We ate so much bread. You can't imagine how much bread we ate. We were just eating them at every stage... And then at the end they gave us this like a 50-pound block of butter to swipe on the bread as it came hot out of the oven. It was the best day of my life. It really was."

