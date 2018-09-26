Kristen Bell looked cozy for fall on Wednesday in New York City.

The Good Place actress donned a black-and-cream waffle knit oversized sweater by Vika Gazinskaya over Stella Luna over-the-knee boots, accessorized with For Art's Sake large cat-eye sunglasses and a structural Danse Lente bag.

Bell ditched pants for the ensemble and wore the knit as a mini. The sweater-OTK-boots combination immediately reminded us of Ariana Grande as it's one of the singer's go-to looks.

Gotham/GC Images

The volume of the knit contrasted against tall, fitted, slim boots elongated the star's 5'1" frame -- a great styling tip for petite ladies! It's both comfy and flirty (thanks to the sliver of skin that's exposed) for daytime, and a perfect ensemble for transitional weather.

The Veronica Mars star, who is set to reprise the character in an upcoming Hulu revival series, snapped pics with fans outside of The View studio in the Big Apple.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Check out the video below to see Bell and husband Dax Shepard recall the first time they met:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Says She 'Openly and Honestly' Shares Who She's Attracted to With Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard Defends Wife Kristen Bell After She's Shamed For Admitting to Smoking Weed Around Him

Kristen Bell Excitedly Confirms 'Veronica Mars' Revival Is Headed to Hulu

Related Gallery