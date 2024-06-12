Khloé Kardashian has the perfect solution for her pal, Malika Haqq. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Malika comes to her longtime friend and says, "I want to have another baby."

Malika, who is already mom to 4-year-old son Ace, is currently single, prompting Khloé to reply, "With who?"

"We don't know," Malika answers.

Malika says she doesn't want to find a man, but instead might visit the sperm bank to look for potential candidates to provide sperm for her future child.

Khloé is seemingly alarmed by this notion and offers up a solution in the form of her younger brother, Rob Kardashian. Malika and Rob had a brief fling many years ago. Rob is the father of daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White.

Khloé calls up Rob, who hasn't appeared on camera on the family's new reality series, to ask him if he would donate sperm to Malika.

"Real serious question, though, like Bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said, 'Why not get it from you?'"

Hulu bleeps out Rob's response when he says, "I can't [expletive] anymore."

Malika asks, "Is it broke?"

And Khloé replies, "Rob, you don't have to, you just put it in a cup."

Rob repeats his same line, prompting both women to crack up.

"But what does that have to do with the sperm?" Khloé asks as Rob continues to repeat himself. "Ok, well we have time to prepare her womb so you could prepare your penis."

As Rob continues to repeat himself, Khloé ends the call, saying, "OK, I love you. This is weirder than I thought."

In a confessional interview, Khloé grins, saying, "My brother is just, he's just disgusting and we can't ever just talk normal. But, I don't think there's a problem."

Later in the episode, Malika and Khloé visit a sperm bank with both agreeing that it's not a route they're comfortable taking.

Khloé calls momager Kris Jenner and pal Scott Disick over to see if they have any suggestions for potential sperm donors for Malika.

"Malika? Oh, I've always wanted to bang ya, let's do it!" Scott quips as Malika informs him that she doesn't want any sex, just the baby.

Malika shares her son, Ace, with her ex, O.T. Genesis.

Back in May, Malika shared a reflective post on Instagram about the rollercoaster of her past few years.

"We’ve experienced so much new in the last two years, growth I needed and it’s such a blessing to live a life full of quality time," the reality star wrote. "I’ve slowed down so much of my personal life and work just to nurture the development of Ace. I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished thus far. Every full time parent could use a healthy bit of reflecting, it's simply important."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

