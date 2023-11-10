Tech

The Limited-Edition Disney x Samsung Frame TV Is Finally Back in Stock for the Holidays

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Disney100 Frame TV
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:32 AM PST, November 10, 2023

Samsung's special edition of The Frame TV brings the magic to life through Disney-inspired design, accessories and dedicated art.

Samsung and Disney teamed up back in August to launch a new edition of the cult-favorite Frame TV. The brand-new The Frame Disney100 Edition celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary and it is spectacularly magical.

The Frame is easily one of Samsung's most iconic screens, and it became even more aesthetically pleasing for Disney fans all over the world. The limited-edition model features 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote. The Frame TV also features exclusive bezels in platinum silver metal — the Disney100 signature color.

After selling out quickly following its initial release, Samsung has re-stocked the Disney Frame TV in all three sizes. Choose from 55-inch, 65-inch, or 75-inch to bring home a piece of the Disney magic before the holidays.

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition
Samsung

Samsung The Frame Disney100 Edition

Display 100 new art designs from your favorite Disney productions and enjoy the Mickey Mouse-inspired remote.

Starting at $1,700

Shop Now

While in Art Mode, The Frame Disney100 Edition has a special startup screen and provides access to 100 new options to display. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney fans can curate and showcase a gallery of their most beloved characters and moments right on their TV. Whenever you need a break, there will still be beautifully curated art to choose from, from Monet to Van Gogh, and you can always send your own photos from your smartphone to The Frame.

Upgraded in 2023, The Frame has an anti-glare matte display for enjoying premium 4K QLED picture quality, and you should expect the same from the Disney100 Edition model.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface and is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Get Early Black Friday Deals Up to $3,000 Off Top-Rated 4K TVs

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Get Early Black Friday Deals Up to $3,000 Off Top-Rated 4K TVs

Walmart Black Friday TV Deals Just Went Live — Save Up to $1,050 on Samsung's The Frame TV

Sales & Deals

Walmart Black Friday TV Deals Just Went Live — Save Up to $1,050 on Samsung's The Frame TV

The Disney x Coach Holiday Collection: Shop Handbags, Clothes and More

Style

The Disney x Coach Holiday Collection: Shop Handbags, Clothes and More

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

Gifts

Disney Counts Down to Christmas with a New Storybook Advent Calendar

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages in 2023: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Barbie, Disney, LEGO and More

Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids of All Ages in 2023: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Barbie, Disney, LEGO and More

The 17 Best TV Deals To Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 17 Best TV Deals To Shop This Week

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop at Best Buy Now: Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung, LG and Sony

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop at Best Buy Now: Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung, LG and Sony

Amazon Officially Announced Black Friday Deals — Shop the Best TV Sales Up to 50% Off

Sales & Deals

Amazon Officially Announced Black Friday Deals — Shop the Best TV Sales Up to 50% Off

Tags: