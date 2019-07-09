It was a family affair at The Lion King premiere.

The stars of the beloved Disney tale, as well as a slew of celebrities, stepped out to attend the Los Angeles event at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, bringing their little ones and family members to enjoy the reimagined classic. From Beyonce to Jamie Foxx and Chance the Rapper, A-listers were accompanied by their nearest and dearest.

The "Who Run the World" songstress, who voices the character of Nala in the movie, arrived to the red carpet with her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Both looked stylish in coordinated black-and-silver bedazzled ensembles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, also attended with her 4-year-old son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Steph and Ayesha Curry and daughters Ryan and Riley looked absolutely adorable in pink looks.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Foxx brought daughter Annalise and her friends to the premiere.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Chance had the prettiest date in daughter, Kensli Bennett.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan was all smiles with his wife, Megan Wollover, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and family.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian and his two sons posed for pics before the main event.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey were also a fashionable twosome in all black ensembles.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sisters and actress Zooey and Emily Deschanel also arrived to the premiere with their parents Caleb and Mary Jo Deschanel.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It was also family night for Alfre Woodard, husband Roderick Spencer and their two children, Mavis and Duncan.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

LeVar Burton was with his wife, Stephanie, and daughter Michaela.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Former NBA star Reggie Miller arrived with his family.

PIC Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was also date night for many couples, including Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara and Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elisa Pugliese.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Lion King arrives in theaters on July 19. See more in the video below.

