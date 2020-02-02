'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 3 Premiere!

The Masked Singer is back and bigger than ever in its grand post-Super Bowl debut, and ET will be following along throughout the entire season 3 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition has grown even more since last season (which came to an exciting end less than two months ago), with a field of 18 contestants rocking a slew of brand new, amazingly ornate and elaborate costumes while performing some beloved hits.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Jamie Foxx -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at right after Super Bowl LIV on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 3.

Check out the video below for a look at more on this hotly anticipated return of the hit series.

