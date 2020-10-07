'The Masked Singer' Season 4: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!

The Masked Singeris back for the third week of musical performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues. ET is following along throughout the entire hour-long episode to break down all the biggest moments.

Group A takes the stage once again tonight, meaning fans will get a chance to see performances, and clue packages, from The Sun, The Giraffe, The Popcorn and The Snow Owls, who will duke it out for a spot in the Group A finals.

Everyone's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as fans at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 4!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

For more on last week's exciting episode of The Masked Singer, which came to an end with a shocking and unprecedented self-elimination, check out the video below!

