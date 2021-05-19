'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Week 10 Semifinals!

The Masked Singer is returning on Wednesday for the long-awaited season 5 semifinals! ET is following along throughout the entire episode to break down the night's biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, fans will see some show-stopping performances from the fierce four -- The Piglet, The Yeti, The The Chameleon and The Black Swan -- before saying goodbye to yet another talented contestant. Fans will also learn the secret identity of this season's boisterous rooster-masked clue master, Cluedle-Doo!

Before the unmasking, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Darius Rucker -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Emotional Reunion With Tia and ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer' Quarterfinals Includes Big Clues and Epic Covers

'The Masked Singer': The Russian Dolls Get Smashed in Quarterfinals

'The Masked Singer': Season 5 Clues, Spoilers and Predictions

'Masked Singer': Rob Riggle Has 'Hangover' Reunion With Ken Jeong

Related Gallery