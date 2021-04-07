'The Masked Singer': Black Swan Highs High Notes With Stunning Whitney Houston Tune -- Live Updates!
The Masked Singer is returning for the fifth week of season 5 -- and it's bringing fans all the fun performances, wild costumes and frustratingly enticing clues that they've come to love! ET is following along throughout the entire hour-long episode on Wednesday to break down all the biggest moments.
Group B returns to the stage yet again tonight, meaning fans will, for the second week in a row, get the chance to see performances, and clue packages, from The Black Swan, The Piglet, The Crab and The Chameleon -- as well as another mysterious new wildcard character who has yet to be revealed!
Meanwhile, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will try their best to guess the singers' secret identities, as viewers at home keep their eyes peeled for all the smallest and most revealing clues.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!
The Piglet -- NEW CLUES!!5:14 PM:
The Piglet:
- Says, "This experience has been such an unexpected jolt of adrenaline after such a static year. And all it took was putting on a pig costume!"
- We see Piglet getting put behind some bars.
- Says, "You know, years ago, I was really getting grilled. It was difficult time. But then, someone unexpected appeared, and turned my life around."
- We see Piglet rubbing a magic lamp, followed by a puff of smoke, and then a black spider with a pink bow appears out of nowhere.
- Says, "She rescued me from the heat, and gave me a band new start."
- The spider eats a miniature corn on the cob.
- Says, "because of her, now I'm a family man, which has brought a whole new purpose in my life."
- We see some toy palm trees on a table.
- Says, "I finally found someone I want to grow old together with. Which may be the best gift of them all."
- The spider ties up a Man in Black, who is wearing a blue ribbon on his chest that reads "1 DR."
Black Swan's Bonus Clue and Panelists' Guesses5:09 PM:
This week, Niecy explains that, since the panel is struggling to guess the singers identities, she paid some of the Men in Black to break into each contestant's home and take a meaningful item to give us a clue.
Ken jokes, "There's a lot of home invasion, this season, I've noticed."
Bonus Clue:
The meaningful item appears to be a blown glass unicorn.
"This is to commemorate one of my best friends, an incredible singer, who passed away and is no longer with us," The Black Swan shares. "This friend really taught me how to be myself. She really was one of a kind and this is one of my most treasured possessions."
Panelists' Guesses:
Jenny suggests Emily Osment.
Robin thinks it could be Victoria Justice.
Ken guesses it's Brenda Song.
The Back Swan Knows How to Belt5:07 PM:
There are some iconic divas who make songs that can only really be covered by other vocal powerhouses -- and this week, The Black Swan has chosen to do her own rendition of "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston.
The bold choice surprises Nicole, who looks shocked that someone had chosen to pit their own voice against Whitney's classic song. If you're doing a Whitney Houston song, you better be able to really nail it! And Black Swan doesn't disappoint.
Once again, Black Swan shows off her range, and makes sure to close her cover with a massive high-note that really knocks the whole performance out of the park.
"You were so amazing! What a beautiful voice! And we got to see even more of your range," Jenny shares. "Without a doubt, she's a frontrunner."
"You are the full package," Nicole adds. "You come out here and you put on a full show. You're like, 'I'm singing! I'm dancing! I'm hitting those notes!' Good job!"
The Black Swan -- NEW CLUES!!5:04 PM:
The Black Swan:
- Says, "With every performance, I'm starting to shake off my nerves. It's like every performance brings out this confidence that's been trapped inside."
- She looks at herself in a hand mirror.
- Says, "All this anonymity brings me back to my beginnings, literally."
- She's standing in front of two buildings, one with a white front and the other with red brick.
- We see a Man in Black walk by, nodding his head to music he's listening to on big headphones.
- Says, "When I first started my career, I was worried about how my appearance would be perceived. So I sent out auditions with no face, to be judged only by my talents."
- We see her send an anonymous letter, addressed to "Hollywood" in an old mailbox.
- The numbers "10 10 10" are drawn in chalk on she side of the mail box.
- Says, "But when people finally saw me, I was right. I was quite what they were expecting. That experience made me hesitant to put myself out there again."
- We see an old bi-plane with a propeller fly overhead.
- Inside the plane is a bunch of cargo, include a huge pile of autumn leaves.
- We see a scared, hissing black cat (toy?) strapped into the cargo hold.
- Says, "Recently, I hit a major milestone, and realized it was time to take a leap of faith.
- Black Swan is handed a parachute pack with a "Montana" patch sewn onto it. However, she pushes it away and leaps out of the plane.
- Says, "So, I dove head-first. And now that I'm anonymous again, as the Black Swan, I'm learning life isn't about how others perceive me, but always staying true to myself.
- Behind her, as she falls through the sky, four glowing hearts spears appear, each with a letter that spells out "S-P-O-T."
New Wild Card!5:01 PM:
Tonight is the Group B finals, and a new wild card is coming in tonight, and it seems like it is definitely going to be a dog. Like, they basically just say it.
Although they are also teasing that The Crab is going to pull a Mickey Rourke and self-unmask!? It's totally possible, and that means we're in for a wild night.
Niecy Dazzles In Sequins5:03 PM:
After two weeks of Niecy slaying in white lace, the guest host (who, honestly, is fantastic and should get a chance to host more things) looks fantastic tonight in a two-tone black and blue ensemble -- split down the center, black on one side, blue on the other -- and covered in sequins.
Not to mention Nicole is rocking another quasi-anime girl look in a racy, red tartan ensemble. And, like always, Robin looks like a 1970s night club owner.
In the meantime, if you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.
Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.
