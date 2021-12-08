'The Masked Singer' Season 6: ET Is Live Blogging the Group B Finals!
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, with exciting performances and new clues from the two finalists from Group B! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from the big Group B finals!
The show's stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will all be doing their best to figure out what celebs are under the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask.
This week, The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split will give it their all to wow the crowd and baffle the judges in the ongoing battle for the Golden Mask trophy. Both the Queen of Hearts and the Banana Split duo will be performing twice -- first a solo performance and then each will deliver a very special duet with a guest performer. However, one of the two talented singers will be getting voted off and unmasked before the night is over.
The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!
Banana Split -- NEW CLUES!!5:05 PM:
Banana Split:
- The Ice Cream says, "It's almost impossible to not hear the things people say about you."
- We see a mini model of a drive-in movie theater.
- Banana says, "I've heard people say I'm famed obsessed or that I'm an egomaniac."
- Ice Cream says, "I've heard people say I'm not very bright but at least I'm pretty."
- We see a poster for a movie called Brain Freeze that features a shark fin in some water, and the poster says "A Rich Summer Film."
- We see a concession stand sign selling popcorn, soda, and rotten bananas (for 47 cents).
- They are in a red car with a license plate that reads "WNDYCITY"
- Says, "Together, we can weather any kind of storm." and they kiss."
Tonight's Duets Are Coming From Close to Home5:03 PM:
Last week, The Bull performed a duet with Jesse McCartney and The Skunk (who turned out to be Faith Evans) sanf a duet with Michael Bolton.
It seems that may have used up the seasons guest star budget, because tonight the performers are dueting with Robin and Nicole.
It's still for sure gonna be fun, it's just a little different, is all. It does mark the first time the panelists have performed on the show, though!
The Group B Finals Are Here5:02 PM:
Like last week's Group A finals, this week's Masked Singer will see just two contestants face off with two different performances.
The Queen of Hearts and the Banana Split -- the show's only remaining duo -- will be hitting the stage to see who will make it to the season finale and who will be going home.
This is the face off that might prove the toughest to judge and vote on, because they are both so good!
