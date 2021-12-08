The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, with exciting performances and new clues from the two finalists from Group B! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from the big Group B finals!

The show's stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- will all be doing their best to figure out what celebs are under the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask.

This week, The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split will give it their all to wow the crowd and baffle the judges in the ongoing battle for the Golden Mask trophy. Both the Queen of Hearts and the Banana Split duo will be performing twice -- first a solo performance and then each will deliver a very special duet with a guest performer. However, one of the two talented singers will be getting voted off and unmasked before the night is over.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!

