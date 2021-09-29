'The Masked Singer' Season 6: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, with exciting performances from a whole new group of performers and some huge new hints! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.
This season of Fox's smash hit reality competition series brought back its stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- as well as longtime host Nick Cannon, who are all doing their best to figure out what celebs are under the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask.
Last week's two-night premiere saw three different stars from Group A get the axe -- including The Octopus, Mother Nature, and Pufferfish. Tonight, five new singers will hit the stage in the quest for the Golden Mask trophy -- but one will be saying goodbye and taking it off by the end of the episode.
The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!
Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!
